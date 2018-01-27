अपना शहर चुनें

हॉकीः चार देशों के आमंत्रण टूर्नामेंट में भारत की हैट्रिक, जापान को दी करारी मात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 09:57 AM IST
India beat Japan 4-2 in second leg of the Four Nations Invitational Hockey Tournament
हॉकी इंडिया
भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने चार देशों के आमंत्रण टूर्नामेंट के दूसरे चरण के मुकाबले में जापान को हराकर जीत की हैट्रिक कर ली है। शनिवार को गालाघेर हॉकी स्टेडियम में खेल गए मुकाबले में भारत ने जापान को 4-2 से करारी मात दी। 

भारत की ओर से विवेक प्रसाद (12वें मिनट), वरुन कुमार (30वें मिनट), मनदीप सिंह और रमनदीप सिंह दोनों ने 58-58 मिनट में गोल दागे। इसके साथ ही भारत मे इस मैच को जीतकर जीत की हैट्रिक पूरी कर ली।  इससे पहले दूसरे चरण मुकाबले में भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को 3-2 से और बेल्जियम को 5-4 से हराया था। वहीं, जापान की तरफ से सेरेन तनका (14वें मिनट) और शोटा यमदा (43वें मिनट) में गोल दागे।




बता दें कि इस टूर्नामेंट के पहले चरण में भारतीय टीम ने पहले मैच में जापान को 6-0 से हराकर शानदार शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद उसे बेल्जियम के खिलाफ दूसरे मैच में 0-2 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। टूर्नामेंट के अपने तीसरे मैच में भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को 3-1 से हराया था, लेकिन बेल्जियम के खिलाफ पहले चरण के फाइनल मैच में उसे 2-1 से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।
india hockey four nations invitational hockey tournament

