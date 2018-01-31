अपना शहर चुनें

हॉकी इंडिया ने जूनियर महिला हॉकी शिविर के लिए 21 खिलाड़ियों का किया चयन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 06:31 PM IST
हॉकी इंडिया - फोटो : File
उत्तर प्रदेश की तेज तर्रार फॉरवर्ड मुमताज खान, एमपी हॉकी अकैडमी की गोलरक्षक बिच्छू देवी खारीबम, हॉकी झारखंड की फुलबैक सलीमा टेटे और फॉरवर्ड संगीता कुमारी जैसी पर्थ में ऑस्ट्रेलियन हॉकी लीग (एएचएल) में शिरकत करने वाली भारत ‘ए’ टीम की सदस्य रही प्रतिभा सम्पन्न खिलाड़ियों को हॉकी इंडिया ने जूनियर महिला राष्ट्रीय हॉकी शिविर के लिए चुने 21 खिलाड़ियों में शामिल किया है। यह शिविर इस साल अप्रैल में बैंकॉक, थाईलैंड में होने वाले यूथ ओलंपिक खेलों के क्वॉलिफायर्स की तैयारी के लिए है।

शिविर में इन यंग खिलाड़ियों के प्रदर्शन पर हॉकी इंडिया की करीबी नजर रहेगी। इन चुनी गई खिलाड़ियों में प्रीति अर चेतन राठी दिल्ली स्थित नेशनल हॉकी अकैडमी की है जबकि बाकी 19 खिलाड़ी जूनियर कोर ग्रुप का हिस्सा थीं। जूनियर महिला हॉकी शिविर के लिए चुनी गई खिलाड़ी इस शिविर के लिए बृहस्पतिवार को रिपोर्ट करेंगी। खिलाड़ियों का आगरा के एकलव्य स्टेडियम में यह बृहस्पतिवार से शुरू होने वाला राष्ट्रीय शिविर 24 फरवरी तक चलेगा।

जूनियर महिला राष्ट्रीय हॉकी शिविर के लिए चुनी गई 21 खिलाड़ी हैं- 

गोलरक्षक : खुशबू, बिच्छू देवी खारीबम। रक्षापंक्ति : प्रियंका, सलीमा टेटे, उमरा, अंतिम, इशिका चौधरी। मध्यपंक्ति : मंजू चौरसिया,बलजीत कौर, साधना सेंगर, जीवन किशोरी टोपो,प्रिमांजलि टोपो,चेतन राठी, प्रीति। अग्रिम पंक्ति : संगीता कुमारी, दीपिका सोरेंग, मुमताज खान, लाल रिंडकी, जाहनबी प्रधान, अमृत पाल कौर, रीत। 
