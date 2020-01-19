FIH Pro League: शूटआउट में भारत ने नीदरलैंड को 3-1 से हराया, बटोरे दो बोनस प्वाइंट्स

FT: 🇮🇳 3-3 (3-1) 🇳🇱— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 19, 2020
We did it!💪🔥
Thank you to everyone who came out and supported!💙 pic.twitter.com/CeE17lVnqY
India's drag-flick specialist @rupinderbob3 has scored the third goal for India tonight.— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 19, 2020
IND 3-3 NED#IndiaKaGame #INDvNED #FIHProLeague #MenInBlue #HockeyInvites pic.twitter.com/GgSUGUGiIZ
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
हिमाचल प्रदेश क्रिकेट स्टेडियम धर्मशाला में रविवार को रणजी ट्रॉफी के एलीट ग्रुप में हिमाचल और बड़ौदा की टीम के बीच मैच शुरू हुआ।
19 जनवरी 2020