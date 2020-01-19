शहर चुनें

FIH Pro League: शूटआउट में भारत ने नीदरलैंड को 3-1 से हराया, बटोरे दो बोनस प्वाइंट्स

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 19 Jan 2020 06:56 PM IST
भारतीय हॉकी टीम
भारतीय हॉकी टीम - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने रविवार को एफआईएच प्रो लीग के दूसरे मुकाबले में दुनिया की तीसरे नंबर की टीम नीदरलैंड को शूटआउट में 3-1 से हरा दिया। इसके साथ ही टीम दो बोनस प्वाइंट्स भी हासिल की।
इसके पहले दोनों टीमों के बीच का यह मुकाबला 3-3 की बराबरी पर खत्म हुआ था। इस मुकाबले को ड्रॉ कराने में रूपिंदर पाल सिंह ने अहम भूमिका निभाई। उन्होंने 54वें मिनट में एक पेनल्टी कॉर्नर को गोल में बदला और मैच को ड्रॉ कराया था। 



इससे पहले भारत ने शनिवार को दो मैच के मुकाबले में शुरुआती भिड़ंत में नीदरलैंड को 5-2 से हराकर एफआईएच प्रो लीग में स्वप्निल पदार्पण किया था।
rupinder pal singh भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम hockey india indian mens hockey team
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Ranji Trophy: Himachal scored 314 runs by losing five wickets on first day
Local Sports

रणजी ट्रॉफी: पहले दिन हिमाचल ने पांच विकेट खोकर बनाए 314 रन

हिमाचल प्रदेश क्रिकेट स्टेडियम धर्मशाला में रविवार को रणजी ट्रॉफी के एलीट ग्रुप में हिमाचल और बड़ौदा की टीम के बीच मैच शुरू हुआ।

19 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
हिमाचल के मुक्केबाज
Local Sports

हिमाचल के तीन मुक्केबाजों ने पक्के किए मेडल, सेमीफाइनल राउंड में पहुंचे

19 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक चित्र
Local Sports

मुंबई मैराथन में 64 साल के धावक का दिल का दौरा पड़ने से मौत

19 जनवरी 2020

एटीके बनाम हैदराबाद
Football

इंडियन सुपर लीग: एटीके ने एफसी गोवा को 2-0 को हराया

19 जनवरी 2020

खेलो इंडिया
Other Sports

खेलो इंडियाः युवा खेलों में शिवांगी सरमा और खुशी दिनेश ने लगाई स्वर्ण पदक की हैट्रिक

19 जनवरी 2020

अर्जुन मुंडा (फाइल फोटो)
Other Sports

अर्जुन मुंडा बने तीरंदाजी संघ के अध्यक्ष

19 जनवरी 2020

Prajnesh Gunneswaran
Tennis

हार के बावजूद प्रजनेश आस्ट्रेलियाई ओपन के मुख्य ड्रा में, दूसरे दौर में जोकोविच से हो सकती है भिड़ंत

19 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय हॉकी
Hockey

FIH Pro League: भारत की नीदरलैंड पर 5-2 की जीत, गुरजंत ने किया भारतीय हॉकी इतिहास का सबसे तेज गोल

19 जनवरी 2020

बजरंग पूनिया
Other Sports

रोम रैंकिंग सीरीज: बजरंग पूनिया ने स्वर्ण पदक से की साल की शुरुआत, अमेरिकी पहलवान को दी पटखनी

19 जनवरी 2020

रोजर फेडरर
Tennis

ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन पर धुएं का कहर, फेडरर ने संवादहीनता की वजह से जताई नाराजगी

18 जनवरी 2020

