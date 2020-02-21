शहर चुनें

FIH Pro League: रोमांचक मैच में मेजबान भारत की हार, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 4-3 से जीता मुकाबला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 21 Feb 2020 08:54 PM IST
भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
पिछले बार की चैंपियन ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने शुक्रवार को एफआईएच प्रो लीग में मेजबान भारत को रोमांचक मुकाबले में हरा दिया। भुवनेश्वर के कलिंगा स्टेडियम में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम को 4-3 से हरा दिया। 

fih pro league australia vs india indvaus

