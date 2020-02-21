FIH Pro League: रोमांचक मैच में मेजबान भारत की हार, ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने 4-3 से जीता मुकाबला

पिछले बार की चैंपियन ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने शुक्रवार को एफआईएच प्रो लीग में मेजबान भारत को रोमांचक मुकाबले में हरा दिया। भुवनेश्वर के कलिंगा स्टेडियम में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम को 4-3 से हरा दिया।

FT: 🇮🇳 3-4 🇦🇺



An hour full of excitement and a great game of Hockey comes to an end! 🏑



Congratulations, @Kookaburras on the win. See you tomorrow! 😎#IndiaKaGame #FIHProLeague #INDvAUS #HockeyInvites #HockeyAtItsBest pic.twitter.com/4pDGwZGKZb