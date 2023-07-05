Notifications

SAFF Cup 2023: India Jeakson Singh creates ruckus with Manipur flag celebration after win; gives clarification

SAFF: चैंपियन बनने के जश्न में भारत के जैक्सन सिंह ने मणिपुर के झंडे का किया इस्तेमाल, बवाल मचा तो बताई वजह

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेंगलुरु Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Wed, 05 Jul 2023 10:47 AM IST
सार

जैसे ही भारत ने जीत का जश्न मनाया और पदक लेने के लिए लाइन बनाई, जैक्सन ने अपनी जर्सी के ऊपर एक बहुरंगी झंडा लपेटा हुआ था, जिसने बहुत से लोगों का ध्यान आकर्षित किया।

SAFF Cup 2023: India Jeakson Singh creates ruckus with Manipur flag celebration after win; gives clarification
जैक्सन सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार


टीम इंडिया ने सैफ चैंपियनशिप का खिताब जीत लिया है। मंगलवार को बेंगलुरु के कांतिरवा स्टेडियम में खेले गए फाइनल में भारत ने कुवैत को पेनल्टी शूटआउट में 5-4 से हराया। फुल टाइम और फिर एक्स्ट्रा टाइम तक स्कोर 1-1 की बराबरी पर रहा था। इसके बाद पेनल्टी शूटआउट में गुरप्रीत सिंह की शानदार गोलकीपिंग की वजह से टीम इंडिया ने जीत हासिल की। मैच के बाद एक ट्वीट जमकर वायरल हुआ, जिसमें लिखा था- जैक्सन सिंह, महेश सिंह और उदांता सिंह, ये तीनों SAFF चैंपियनशिप 2023 जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम का हिस्सा थे और मणिपुर से हैं। वही मणिपुर, जो पिछले दो महीने से जल रहा है। इसलिए जब आप जीत का जश्न मनाएं, तो मणिपुर को जरूर याद करें। 


Manipur flag wrapped over Jeakson Singh's jersey as Indian players line up to collect their SAFF Championship winners medal(HT Photo/Shivam Saha)

Manipur flag wrapped over Jeakson Singh's jersey after India's SAFF Championship final win against Kuwait(HT Photo/Shivam Saha)

ये तीनों खिलाड़ी भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम का अभिन्न हिस्सा हैं और उन्होंने ब्लू टाइगर्स को इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप के बाद सैफ कप जिताने में अहम भूमिका निभाई। जैसे ही भारत ने जीत का जश्न मनाया और पदक लेने के लिए लाइन बनाई, तीनों में से जैक्सन ने अपनी जर्सी के ऊपर एक बहुरंगी झंडा लपेटा हुआ था, जिसने बहुत से लोगों का ध्यान आकर्षित किया। जैसा कि जैक्सन ने पुष्टि की है कि यह मणिपुर का झंडा था, जिसे उन्होंने एकता का संदेश देने के लिए अपने ऊपर लपेट रखा था। जैक्सन ने कहा कि वह अपने राज्य में शांति चाहते थे।

ईएसपीएन से बातचीत में जैक्सन ने कहा, ''यह मेरे मणिपुर का झंडा है। मैं बस भारत और मणिपुर में हर किसी से कहना चाहता था कि शांति से रहें और लड़ाई न करें। मैं शांति चाहता हूं।'' जैक्सन ने न केवल झंडे में SAFF चैंपियनशिप के विजेता का पदक प्राप्त किया, बल्कि वह तब तक इसे लपेटे रहे, जब तक वह महेश के साथ मैदान से बाहर नहीं निकल गए। हालांकि, जैक्सन का यह कदम कुछ फैंस को अच्छा नहीं लगा और उन्होंने इसकी निंदा की, भले ही यह एक अच्छा संदेश था। वहीं, कुछ लोगों ने भारतीय मिडफील्डर को अपना समर्थन दिया।

हालांकि, जैक्सन ने आलोचना पर प्रतिक्रिया भी दी और स्पष्ट किया कि उनका इरादा किसी को चोट पहुंचाने का नहीं था। उन्होंने जीत को सभी भारतीयों को समर्पित किया। जैक्सन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट में लिखा-  प्रिय फैंस झंडे में जश्न मनाकर मैं किसी की भावनाओं को ठेस नहीं पहुंचाना चाहता था। मेरा इरादा उन मुद्दों की ओर ध्यान दिलाना था जिनका सामना मेरा गृह राज्य मणिपुर इस समय कर रहा है। टीम इंडिया की यह जीत सभी भारतीयों को समर्पित है। मुझे उम्मीद है कि मेरे गृह राज्य मणिपुर में शांति लौटेगी। स्टेडियम आकर टीम का समर्थन करने के लिए फैंस को धन्यवाद! जैक्सन ने "इंडिया" और "एसएएफएफ चैंपियनशिप 2023" के अलावा हैशटैग "सेव मणिपुर" और "पीस एंड लव" के साथ ट्वीट किया।

A screenshot of Jeakson Singh's post on Instagram

इससे पहले टीम इंडिया के हेड कोच इगोर स्टिमैक ने भी मणिपुर मुद्दे पर बात की थी। उन्होंने इंटरकॉन्टिनेंटल कप से पहले कहा था, ''जब आप और आपका परिवार जहां रहते हैं उसके बारे में परेशान करने वाली खबरें पढ़ते या सुनते रहते हैं तो फुटबॉल पर ध्यान केंद्रित करना आसान नहीं होता है। लेकिन ये खिलाड़ी (उदांता, जेकसन, महेश) भारत के लिए शानदार रहे हैं।'' मणिपुर में पिछले दो महीने से अधिक समय से अशांति फैली हुई है, जिसमें 120 से अधिक लोग मारे गए हैं और 300 से अधिक घायल हुए हैं, जबकि हजारों लोग विस्थापित हुए हैं। तीन मई को मैतेई समुदाय और कुकी के बीच जातीय हिंसा के बाद से तनाव बढ़ गया है।


