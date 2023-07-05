SAFF: चैंपियन बनने के जश्न में भारत के जैक्सन सिंह ने मणिपुर के झंडे का किया इस्तेमाल, बवाल मचा तो बताई वजह

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
What is Jeakson Singh doing with a secessionist flag. Doesn't he know that this is not a state /regional level competition rather a prestigious International Tournament where he is representing his Nation India. Take action @IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/d1dvLj9sNn— Siam Boy (@Aamtolzo) July 4, 2023
Jeakson Singh bring out the Meitei salai target flag to draw attention towards his home State #Manipur which has been burning since 2 months.— SG (@sgtweeets) July 4, 2023
I see some Kukis trying to troll and harrass Jeakson for not bringing up Indian flag. How low they can go further?#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/gHTnYSHD0y
I hope that peace returns to my home state of Manipur.— Jeakson Singh Thounaojam (@JeaksonT) July 4, 2023
Thank you to the fans for coming out and supporting the team tonight! #SaveManipur #PeaceAndLove #india #saffchampion2023
