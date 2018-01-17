Download App
वीडियो: रोनाल्डिनों के वो 10 गोल, जिनकी वजह से दुनिया हमेशा रखेगी उन्हें याद

सुमित कुमार Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 08:17 PM IST
Ronaldinho top ten goals in football tournaments
Ronaldinho
ब्राजील के शानदार फुटबॉलर रोनाल्डिनों ने फुटबॉल के मैदान को अलविदा कह दिया है। उनके इस फैसले ने फैंस को तगड़ा झटका दिया है। 21 मार्च 1980 को ब्राजील के पोर्टो एलेज्रे में जन्में इस खिलाड़ी ने अपने प्रोफेशनल फुटबॉल करियर की शुरुआत यहीं से की थी। इसके बाद उन्होंने पेरिस सेंट-जर्मन, बार्सिलोना और मिलान जैसे कई बड़े यूरोपियन क्लब से खेलकर फुटबॉल जगत में अपनी खास पहचान बनाई।

रोनाल्डिनों ने 1998 में अपने फुटबॉल करियर की शुरुआत मात्र 20 साल की उम्र में की थी। दो बार फीफा वर्ल्ड प्लेयर ऑफ द ईयर के खिताब से सम्मानित इस बेशकीमती खिलाड़ी को साल 2005 में Ballon d'Or से भी नवाजा जा चुका है। फुटबॉल जगत के दिग्गजों की मानें तो उनकी हैरतंगेज ड्रिबलिंग और पेस का जवाब दुनिया के किसी खिलाड़ी के पास नहीं है।

इतना ही नहीं, गोलपोस्ट पर खड़े दुनिया के किसी भी गोलकीपर के लिए रोनाल्डिनों की फ्री किक का सामना करना आसान नहीं है। 2002 के वर्ल्डकप में ब्राजील के लिए खेलते हुए लगाया गया उनका शानदार फ्री किक गोल फैंस आज तक नहीं भूले हैं। उनकी लाजवाब फैन फॉलोइंग की कतार में खुद मेस्सी और रोनाल्डो जैसे दिग्गज खिलाड़ी भी शामिल हैं।

ब्राजील के लिए 97 मैच खेलते हुए उन्होंने 33 जबर्दस्त गोल दागे हैं। इनमें से दो गोल उन्होंने 2002 के वर्ल्डकप में मारे थे। आज रोनाल्डिनों बेशक फुटबॉल के मैदान से दूर होने का फैसला कर चुके हैं, लेकिन ग्राउंड में उनका लाजवाब प्रदर्शन और जज्बा हमेशा फैंस के दिलों में जिंदा रहेगा।

ये देखिए रोनाल्डिनों के 10 सबसे बेहतरीन गोल...

