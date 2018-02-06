अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   neymar celebrated his birthday with girlfriend and team mates

नेमार का बर्थ-डे बना बेहद स्पेशल, गर्लफ्रेंड के किस करने वाला वीडियो वायरल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 02:24 PM IST
neymar celebrated his birthday with girlfriend and team mates
neymar
एक युवा अपना जन्मदिन किस अंदाज में मनाए, यह शायद ब्राजील के स्टार फुटबॉलर नेमार से ज्यादा किसी को नहीं पता। 5 फरवरी 1992 को ब्राजील में जन्मे नेमार ने सोमवार को अपना 26वां जन्मदिन मनाया। बड़े संयोग की बात है कि फुटबॉल के दिग्गज खिलाड़ी रोनाल्डो भी अपना जन्मदिन इसी तारीख को बनाते हैं।

RELATED

सोमवार रात नेमार की बर्थडे पार्टी में कई बड़ी शख्सियतों ने शिरकत की। इसमें ब्राजील फुटबॉल टीम के लीजेंड फुटबॉलर रोनाल्डो समेत रेसिंग जगत के प्रसिद्ध ड्राइवर लुइस हैमिल्टन भी शामिल हुए। इतना ही नहीं ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति ने भी नेमार की बर्थडे पार्टी का जमकर लुत्फ उठाया। हालांकि इस पार्टी में उनके क्लब पेरिस सैंट जर्मन को कोई सदस्य शामिल नहीं हुआ।
आगे पढ़ें

neymar neymar birthday neymar girlfriend

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser dialogue
Bollywood

'आई प्रॉमिस, देश के सामने गोल्ड रख देंगे', GOLD के टीजर में है ऐसे 4 दमदार डायलॉग्स

6 फरवरी 2018

katrina kaif sister isabelle will do her debut with sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब उनकी बहन पर सलमान खान की नजर, इस लड़के के साथ करने जा रहे लॉन्च

6 फरवरी 2018

meet the girl salman khan referring to in his tweet
Bollywood

2 घंटे में खुला सलमान खान के ट्वीट का सीक्रेट, सामने आई लड़की और पीछे की वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan is not getting married, know truth behind his twitter post
Bollywood

सलमान के ट्वीट 'मुझे लड़की मिल गई है' की सच्‍चाई से उठा राज, कौन है वो लड़की?

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan troll on his tweet that he got the girl
Bollywood

सलमान के एक ट्वीट ने बॉलीवुड में मचाई खलबली, लड़की मिलने पर लोग बोले- 'ठीक से देखो आंटी होगी'

6 फरवरी 2018

Actress Aashka Goradia husband Brent posts romantic picture with wife
Television

इस एक्ट्रेस ने 4 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से की थी शादी, अब खुलेआम KISS करने के बाद पोस्ट कर दी PHOTOS

6 फरवरी 2018

most eligible bachelor salman khan announced he has found girl
Bollywood

इंतजार हुआ खत्म, 52 साल के सलमान का टि्वटर पर ऐसा ऐलान फैंस अचानक हैरान

6 फरवरी 2018

jhanvi kapoor and sridevi spotted at lakme fashion week 2018
Bollywood

PHOTOS: ईवेंट में मां के साथ पहुंची थीं जाह्नवी कपूर, अचानक कुछ ऐसा हुआ शर्मिंदा होन से बचीं

6 फरवरी 2018

ajay devgn movies 5 strong characters
Bollywood

'रेड' से पहले भी बॉक्स आफिस पर ये 5 दमदार लुक दिखा चुके हैं अजय, सबूत भी देख लो

6 फरवरी 2018

Iulia vantur opens up about her relationship with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से रिलेशनशिप पर पहली बार बोलीं यूलिया-कुछ बातें छुपाकर रखना जरूरी है

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Luis Suarez Gives Barcelona Edge in Copa del Rey Semi-finals at Camp Nou
Football

कोपा डेल रेः सुआरेज के एकमात्र गोल से जीता बार्सिलोना, वेलेंसिया को दी करारी शिकस्त

उरुग्वे के स्टार फुटबॉलर लुइस सुआरेज के एकमात्र गोल की बदौलत गत चैंपियन बार्सिलोना ने कोपा डेल रे सेमीफाइनल के पहले चरण के मुकाबले में वेलेंसिया के खिलाफ 1-0 से शानदार जीत दर्ज की।

2 फरवरी 2018

Jamshedpur FC beat Mumbai City FC in indian super league
Football

ISL: मंबई सिटी एफसी की लगातार तीसरी हार, जमशेदपुर एफसी ने दी 2-1 मात

2 फरवरी 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo injured on ground in la liga league
Football

इस तरह मैदान पर लहू-लुहान हो गए क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो, देखें VIDEO

22 जनवरी 2018

mumbai city fc beat fc goa in indian super league 2017-18
Football

ISL: मुंबई सिटी एफसी ने एफसी गोवा को 4-3 से दी मात, बलवंत सिंह बने मैच के हीरो

29 जनवरी 2018

Ronaldinho top ten goals in football tournaments
Football

वीडियो: रोनाल्डिनों के वो 10 गोल, जिनकी वजह से दुनिया हमेशा रखेगी उन्हें याद

17 जनवरी 2018

India's under-16 football team leaves Dubai for exposure round
Football

भारत की अंडर-16 फुटबॉल टीम एक्सपोजर दौर के लिए दुबई रवाना, खर्च होंगे साढ़े नौ करोड़

19 जनवरी 2018

FIFA president thanks PM Narendra Modi for successful hosting of FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

U-17 विश्वकप: FIFA अध्यक्ष ने PM मोदी को दी सफल आयोजन की बधाई, लेकिन जताया अफसोस

6 नवंबर 2017

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: india vs ghana JL Nehru Stadium New delhi 
Football

FIFA U-17 WC: विश्वकप में खत्म हुआ भारत का सफर, घाना ने 4-0 से दी मात

13 अक्टूबर 2017

sunil chhetri will got marry  with his girl friend on 4 december
Football

भारतीय फुटबॉलर सुनील क्षेत्री गर्लफ्रेंड को इस दिन बनाएंगे जीवन साथी 

22 नवंबर 2017

Related Videos

मालिक की याद में कुत्ते ने बजाया पियानो, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक कुत्ता अपने मालिक की याद में पियानो बजा रहा है और साथ में गाना भी गा रहा है...

6 फरवरी 2018

After padmavat Brahmin samaj oppose kangna ranaut’s manikarnika, tells to stop shooting 0:45

‘पद्मावत’ के बाद ‘मणिकर्णिका’ पर बवाल, ये है वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

SENSEX PLUNGES BY 1300 POINTS, NIFTY FALLS BY 300, KNOW THE REAL REASON 1:32

शेयर बाजार में हाहाकर, निवेशकों के डूबे 5 लाख करोड़ रुपये, ये है असली वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

39 year old Ugandan woman miriam given birth to 38 children special story 1:55

39 साल की मरियम के हैं 38 बच्चे, देखें क्या है वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

Here are the symptoms and treatment for Prostate Cancer 1:15

ये लक्षण दिखें तो संभल जाएं, यही है कैंसर के खतरे की पहली घंटी

6 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Ronaldo Beats Messi and neymar to Win FIFA World Footballer of the Year Award
Football

क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो ने मेसी और नेमार को हराकर जीता फीफा का ये स्पेशल अवॉर्ड 

24 अक्टूबर 2017

Brazilian footballer Neymar announced to leave the club
Football

नेमार ने छोड़ा बार्सिलोना, मेसी ने दी भावनात्मक विदाई

3 अगस्त 2017

Barcelona face second defeat in la liga
Football

बार्सिलोना को सेल्टा विगो ने दी शिकस्त, मिली दूसरी हार

4 अक्टूबर 2016

Brazil won its first olympic gold in footboll
Football

जर्मनी को हरा ब्राजील ने फुटबॉल में जीता पहला ओलंपिक स्वर्ण

21 अगस्त 2016

Brazil Reached Into Olympic Football Semifinals
Football

फुटबॉल के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचा ब्राजील, कोलंबिया को दी 2-0 से मात

14 अगस्त 2016

neymar s football team facing to early exit at olympic
Football

नेमार की अगुआई वाली टीम पर बाहर होने का खतरा

9 अगस्त 2016

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.