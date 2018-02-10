अपना शहर चुनें

I-League: नेरोका ने आईजोल को गोलरहित बराबरी पर रोका

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:10 PM IST
Neroca FC stop goalless draw against Aizawl FC in I-League
नेरोका एफसी बनाम आईजोल एफसी - फोटो : File
नेरोका एफसी की उम्मीदों को झटका लगा जब आईजोल ने उसे आईलीग के अहम मुकाबले में गोलरहित बराबरी पर रोक लिया। कड़े मुकाबले में दोनों टीमें कई मौके मिलने के बावजूद गोल नहीं कर सकी।  
नेरोका को दो मौके जिसे नेडो तुर्कोविच भुना नहीं सके। इसके अलावा फेलिक्स ने भी एक मौका हाथ से जाने दिया। आईजोल स्ट्राइकर जिकाही लियोंस डोडेज के पास भी मौका था लेकिन उनका निशाना लक्ष्य से दूर रहा। इस ड्रॉ के साथ नेरोका लीग के 15 मैचों में 28 अंक लेकर दूसरे स्थान पर रही। 

शीर्ष पर मिनर्वा पंजाब की टीम है लेकिन उसने नेरोका के मुकाबले दो मैच कम खेले हैं। हर टीम को 18 मैच खेलने हैं और नेरोका के पास अब तीन मैच ही बचे हैं। पहले चरण में आईजोल की टीम नेरोका से 1-2 से हार गई थी।  
i-league 2017-18 neroca fc aizawl fc

