UEFA Champions League: महिला फुटबॉलर मनीषा कल्याण ने रचा इतिहास, ऐसा करने वाली भारत की पहली खिलाड़ी बनीं

🎥 | 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗠𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 ✨



Manisha Kalyan becomes the first Indian footballer to play in the UEFA Champions League as she makes her debut for Apollon Ladies FC 👏🤩pic.twitter.com/7u5lvpuwcs