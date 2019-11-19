शहर चुनें

Lionel Messi penalty helps Argentina hold Uruguay to 2-2 draw

आखिरी पलों में मेसी ने पेनाल्टी में किया गोल, अर्जेंटीना ने उरुग्वे को बराबरी पर रोका

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 05:33 PM IST
लियोनेल मेसी
लियोनेल मेसी - फोटो : ट्विटर
अतिरिक्त समय में लियोनल मेसी के अतिरिक्त समय में पेनाल्टी पर किए गोल मदद से अर्जेंटीना की हार टल गई। मंगलवार को उरुग्वे के खिलाफ खेला गया मैच 2-2 से ड्रॉ हो गया। मैच के निर्धारित 90 मिनट पूरे होने के तक उरुग्वे 2-1 से आगे था। इसके बाद इंजरी टाइम (90+2वें मिनट) में मेसी ने पेनाल्टी गोल कर मैच ड्रॉ करा दिया। इस मैच में मेसी के अलावा, अर्जेटीना के लिए सर्जियो अगुएरो ने 63वें मिनट में गोल किया। वहीं, उरुग्वे के लिए एडिंसन कवानी ने 34वें और लुइस सुआरेज ने 68वें मिनट में गोल किए।
argentina vs uruguay uruguay vs argentina लियोनेल मेसी अर्जेटीना उरुग्वे lionel messi argentina uruguay sports news football news
