Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   ISL: mumbai city fc contract with Diego Carlos and Sarthak Golui

ISL: मुंबई सिटी एफसी ने डिएगो कार्लोस और सार्थक गोलुई से करार किया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 19 Jun 2019 05:58 PM IST
मुंबई सिटी एफसी
मुंबई सिटी एफसी - फोटो : file photo
इंडियन सुपर लीग फ्रेंचाइजी मुंबई सिटी एफसी ने बुधवार को ब्राजीली स्ट्राइकर डिएगो कार्लोस और डिफेंडर सार्थक गोलुई से करार की घोषणा की। क्लब ने अपने अधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर इसकी घोषणा की।
क्लब ने कार्लोस और गोलुई की फोटो के साथ लिखा, 'हमें ब्राजील के स्ट्राइकर डिएगो कार्लोस और डिफेंडर सार्थक गोलुई के साथ दो अनुबंध की पुष्टि करके खुशी हो रही है जो एफसी पुणे सिटी से जुड़े हुए थे। क्लब में आपका स्वागत हे।'

कार्लोस ने 2017-18 में पुणे सिटी एफसी के साथ दो सत्र में दो गोल किये। 2018-19 सत्र में उन्हें तीन मैच के लिये प्रतिबंधित कर दिया गया और अनुशासनहीनता के लिये दो लाख रूपये का जुर्माना लगाया गया था।

mumbai city fc diego carlos sarthak golui isl indian super league
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

