ISL: मुंबई सिटी एफसी ने डिएगो कार्लोस और सार्थक गोलुई से करार किया

पुणेकर ➡️ मुंबईकर!— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) June 19, 2019
We're delighted to confirm the double signing of Brazilian attacker Diego Carlos and defender Sarthak Golui from FC Pune City! ✅
Welcome to #TheIslanders' family! #ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/C7cGMO2Na8
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
यूएफा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष मिशेल प्लातीनी को 2022 विश्व कप की मेजबानी कतर को सौंपने की जांच के संदर्भ में मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया..
18 जून 2019