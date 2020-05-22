शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   ISL kerala blasters retire sandesh jhingan jersey number 21

केरला ब्लास्टर्स ने झिंगन की 21 नंबर की जर्सी को रिटायर किया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 22 May 2020 12:09 AM IST
विज्ञापन
संदेश झिंगन
संदेश झिंगन - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
इंडियन सुपर लीग की फ्रेंचाइजी केरला ब्लास्टर्स ने अपने खिलाड़ी संदेश झिंगन द्वारा पहने जाने वाली 21 नंबर की जर्सी को ही समाप्त कर दिया है। ब्लास्टर्स और झिंगन के बीच छह साल का जुड़ाव बुधवार को खत्म हुआ। क्लब के मालिक निखिल भारद्वाज ने झिंगन को उनके योगदान के लिये धन्यवाद कहा। निखिल ने कहा, 'केबीएफसी उनकी प्रतिबद्धता और जुझारूपन को याद रखेगी, हम उन्हें नई पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं देते हैं। झिंगन ब्लास्टर्स से साल 2014 में जुड़े थे और टीम के रक्षात्मक पंक्ति के प्रमुख खिलाड़ी थे।'
विज्ञापन

'सफलताडॉटकॉम' ने CLAT परीक्षा की तैयारी के लिए लॉन्च किया क्रैश कोर्स, आज ही लें दाखिला
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sandesh jhingan kerala blasters indian super league isl sandesh jhingan jersey number

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Coronavirus latest live updates of him Coronavirus, Coronavirus latest update hp, Coronavirus update himachal, covid 19
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल: एक दिन में रिकॉर्ड 42 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामले, जानें कौन से जिले में कितने संक्रमित

21 मई 2020

रेलवे
Business Diary

चुनिंदा रेलवे स्टेशनों पर 22 मई से टिकट आरक्षण काउंटर खोल दिए जाएंगे

21 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

Coronavirus in Uttarakhand: गुरुवार को मिले 16 पॉजिटिव, दून में आंकड़ा 50 पार, कुल संक्रमित हुए 146

21 मई 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

श्रीनगर आतंकी हमला: इफ्तार के लिए रोटी लेने गए थे जवान, देश की सेवा में खाली पेट ही शहीद हो गए

21 मई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Hamirpur (Himachal)

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: तीन जिलों में एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा पॉजिटिव मामले

21 मई 2020

विज्ञापन
दुनिया लॉकडाउन से धीरे-धीरे बाहर आ रही है
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरसः घर, बाहर या फिर दफ्तर में, कहां सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमण का खतरा?

21 मई 2020

आयुष मंत्रालय के सलाहकार डॉ. मनोज नेसारी ने बताया, क्या करें और क्या न करें
Health & Fitness

कोरोना से बचना है तो करें गर्म पानी का गरारा, जरूरी है च्यवनप्राश और काढ़ा

21 मई 2020

अम्फान तूफान ने मचाई तबाही
India News

तबाही के निशान छोड़ गया 'अम्फान’, हजारों घर बर्बाद, तस्वीरों में देखें भयानक मंजर

21 मई 2020

पिता के साथ शहनाज गिल
Television

'बिग बॉस' की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट शहनाज गिल के पिता पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप, केस दर्ज

21 मई 2020

दावा है कि इस साल के अंत तक यह दवा बाजार में उपलब्ध होगी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Health & Fitness

वैक्सीन के बिना संक्रमण रोकने का दावा, चूहे पर सफल ट्रायल के बाद बढ़ी उम्मीद

21 मई 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited