ISL 2019: गोवा की लगातार चौथी जीत, चेन्नईयिन एफसी को 4-3 से हराकर शीर्ष पर

Unbelievable! A seven-goal thriller in Chennai as the Gaurs romped to a 4-3 win to reclaim the top spot. 😁🙌🏻— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 26, 2019
What a way to end the year! 🧡#BeGoa #CFCFCG #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/3YI2k9ALR5
पूर्व एशियाई रजत पदक विजेता मुक्केबाज सुमित सांगवान पर डोप टेस्ट में नाकाम रहने के कारण राष्ट्रीय डोपिंग निरोधक एजेंसी (नाडा) ने एक साल का प्रतिबंध लगा दिया।
26 दिसंबर 2019