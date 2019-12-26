शहर चुनें

ISL: FC Goa survives Chennaiyin FC resurgence in goalfest

ISL 2019: गोवा की लगातार चौथी जीत, चेन्नईयिन एफसी को 4-3 से हराकर शीर्ष पर

26 Dec 2019
एफसी गोवा
एफसी गोवा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
इंडियन सुपर लीग में गुरुवार को एफसी गोवा ने चेन्नईयिन एफसी पर शानदार जीत दर्ज की। चेन्नई के जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम में खेले गए इस मुकाबले में गोवा ने चेन्नईयिन एफसी को 4-3 से हराया।
इस जीत के साथ ही गोवा अंकतालिका में शीर्ष पर है। पिछले पांच मैचों में गोवा की यह लगातार चौथी जीत है। गोवा 10 मैचों में 21 अंकों के साथ टॉप पर बरकरार है। वहीं, चेन्नईयिन एफसी आठवें पायदान पर स्थित है। उसके अंकतालिका में नौ अंक है।

isl fc goa vs chennaiyin fc 2019 एफसी गोवा चेन्नईयिन एफसी
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

