ISL 2020-21 final: Mumbai City FC win final against ATK Mohun Bagan 

आईएसएल 2021: मुंबई सिटी एफसी ने जीता खिताब, फाइनल में एटीके मोहन बागान को हराया

mukesh jha स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा
Updated Sat, 13 Mar 2021 09:39 PM IST
मुंबई सिटी एफसी बनाम एटीके मोहन बागान
मुंबई सिटी एफसी बनाम एटीके मोहन बागान - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
मुंबई सिटी एफसी ने शनिवार को इंडियन सुपर लीग (आईएसएल) 2021 का खिताब अपने नाम किया। मुंबई सिटी ने खिताबी मुकाबले में एटीके मोहन बागान को 2-1 से हरा दिया। एटीके मोहन बागान का यह विलय के बाद पहला जबकि कुल चौथा फाइनल था लेकिन वह चौथे खिताब जीतने से चूक गई। 
