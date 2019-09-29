शहर चुनें

Indian Football team clinch SAFF U-18 Championship title, defeat Bangladesh in final 

भारत ने रचा इतिहास, बांग्लादेश को हराकर पहली बार जीता SAFF U-18 चैंपियनशिप का खिताब

29 Sep 2019
सैफ अंडर-18 चैंपियनशिप
सैफ अंडर-18 चैंपियनशिप - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय फुटबॉल टीम ने रविवार को बांग्लादेश को हराकर सैफ अंडर-18 चैंपियनशिप का खिताब अपने नाम किया। नेपाल में खेले गए खिताबी मुकाबले में भारत ने बांग्लादेश को 2-1 से हराया। बता दें कि भारत ने पहली बार सैफ अंडर-18 चैंपियनशिप का खिताब जीता है।
शुरुआत में भारत ने आक्रामक खेल दिखाया। खेल के दूसरे मिनट में भारत की तरफ से विक्रम प्रताप सिंह ने एक शानदार गोल कर टीम को 1-0 की बढ़त दिलाई। पहले हाफ का खेल खत्म होने से पहले बांग्लादेश की तरफ से यासिन ने बराबरी का गोल दागा।

इस तरह दोनों टीमों के बीच पहले हाफ का खेल 1-1 से बराबर रहा, लेकिन दूसरे हाफ में रवि बहादुर राणा ने (90+1 मिनट) शानदार गोलकर टीम को जीत दिलाई। इस जीत के साथ भारतीय टीम ने पहली बार सैफ अंडर-18 चैंपियनशिप ट्रॉफी अपने नाम की।
 
 

 
indian football team saff u18 championship 2019 final
