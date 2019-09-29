भारत ने रचा इतिहास, बांग्लादेश को हराकर पहली बार जीता SAFF U-18 चैंपियनशिप का खिताब

India 🇮🇳 U18 lift maiden SAFF title 🏆 👏🏻 🥳— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 29, 2019
Read more ⏩ https://t.co/TjIpSgZQ06#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽️ #SAFFU18 pic.twitter.com/6hvxc8OdML
Party begins in Kathmandu. India are the #SAFFU18 champions 🥳🎖️🎇— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 29, 2019
Congratulations, @Coach_FP and boys. 👏🏻 👍🏻
🇧🇩 1⃣ - 2⃣ 🇮🇳#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽️ #BANIND #SAFFU18 pic.twitter.com/ttTd88GdpY
🙌🏻 🎉 🎊#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽ #SAFFU18 pic.twitter.com/6wQKPltiHL— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) September 29, 2019
29 सितंबर 2019