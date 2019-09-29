भारत ने रचा इतिहास, बांग्लादेश को हराकर पहली बार जीता SAFF U-18 चैंपियनशिप का खिताब

Party begins in Kathmandu. India are the #SAFFU18 champions 🥳🎖️🎇



Congratulations, @Coach_FP and boys. 👏🏻 👍🏻



🇧🇩 1⃣ - 2⃣ 🇮🇳#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽️ #BANIND #SAFFU18 pic.twitter.com/ttTd88GdpY