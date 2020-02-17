शहर चुनें

Harry Gregg, former Manchester United player and Munich hero, dies at 87 

'म्यूनिख के हीरो' हैरी ग्रेग का निधन, 87 साल की उम्र में ली अंतिम सांस 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 17 Feb 2020 05:54 PM IST
हैरी ग्रेग
हैरी ग्रेग - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मैनचेस्टर यूनाइटेड के पूर्व गोलकीपर 'म्यूनिख के हीरो' हैरी ग्रेग का 87 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। वह पिछले कुछ समय से बीमार थे। हैरी को 1958 वर्ल्ड कप का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गोलकीपर चुना गया था।
harry gregg hero of munich manchester united हैरी ग्रेग
