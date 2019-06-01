शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Football ›   Former Arsenal and Spanish international footballer José Antonio Reyes killed in a car crash

पूर्व दिग्गज फुटबॉलर जोस एंटोनियो की कार दुर्घटना में मौत 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 01 Jun 2019 05:28 PM IST
जोस एंटोनियो रेयेस
जोस एंटोनियो रेयेस - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
आर्सेनल और स्पेन के पूर्व अंतरराष्ट्रीय फुटबॉलर जोस एंटोनियो रेयेस की शनिवार को कार दुर्घटना में मौत हो गई। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

Recommended

सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन
Cricket News

World Cup: हारते ही इंटरनेट पर मजाक बनी पाकिस्तानी टीम, लोग बोले- इन्हें चाहिए कश्मीर

31 मई 2019

Bollywood

बिना मेकअप के ऐसी दिखती हैं ये 9 हीरोइनें, असली फोटो देखकर पहचानना भी मुश्किल

1 जून 2019

Sara, Kajal and Madhuri
Sara Ali Khan
Manushi Chhillar
Sonam Kapoor
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप के ऐसी दिखती हैं ये 9 हीरोइनें, असली फोटो देखकर पहचानना भी मुश्किल

1 जून 2019

oil marketing companies raised prices of lpg cylinder for third time in a row
Business Diary

आज से महंगा हुआ रसोई में खाना पकाना, सिलेंडर की कीमतों में हुई बेतहाशा वृद्धि

1 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Bollywood

हीरोइन बनने को बेताब हर लड़की को पढ़ना चाहिए कटरीना का ये EXCLUSIVE इंटरव्यू

1 जून 2019

कटरीना कैफ
katrina kaif
katrina kaif salman khan
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

हीरोइन बनने को बेताब हर लड़की को पढ़ना चाहिए कटरीना का ये EXCLUSIVE इंटरव्यू

1 जून 2019

FASTag Toll Tax
Auto News

अब टोल पर ट्रैफिक जाम में नहीं फंसेगी आपकी गाड़ी, सरकार देने जा रही है ये बड़ी सुविधा

1 जून 2019

Cricket News

पाकिस्तान-वेस्टइंडीज के मैच में लगी रिकार्ड्स की झड़ी, गेल ने रचा इतिहास

1 जून 2019

वेस्टइंडीज बनाम पाकिस्तान
पाकिस्तान बनाम वेस्टइंडीज
पाकिस्तान बनाम वेस्टइंडीज
क्रिस गेल
Cricket News

पाकिस्तान-वेस्टइंडीज के मैच में लगी रिकार्ड्स की झड़ी, गेल ने रचा इतिहास

1 जून 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
josé antonio reyes जोस एंटोनियो
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

all farmers to get 6k yearly, 3000 rupees pension for elderly farmers, modi cabinet big decision
Business Diary

मोदी कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला, सभी किसानों को मिलेंगे सालाना छह हजार रुपये

1 जून 2019

Government can announce big economic reforms in the first 100 days
India News

पहले 100 दिनों में बड़े आर्थिक सुधारों की घोषणा कर सकती है सरकार 

1 जून 2019

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान कैबिनेट मंत्रियों के साथ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा : केंद्रीय कैबिनेट के 29 फीसदी मंत्रियों के खिलाफ गंभीर आपराधिक मामले

31 मई 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता के सामने लगाया ‘जय श्रीराम’ का नारा, पुलिस ने सात को हिरासत में लिया

1 जून 2019

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

हीरोइन बनने को बेताब हर लड़की को पढ़ना चाहिए कटरीना का ये EXCLUSIVE इंटरव्यू

1 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is as good as LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India News

भारतीय राजनीति में अटल-आडवाणी की तरह मील का पत्थर बन रही है मोदी-शाह की जोड़ी

31 मई 2019

शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान प्रताप चंद्र सारंगी
India News

प्रताप सारंगी: ऑटो रिक्शा-साइकिल से प्रचार करने वाले मोदी सरकार के मंत्री

31 मई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी और राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राहुल गांधी जी! समय मिले तो समीक्षा कीजिएगा, आप विपक्ष नहीं बन पाए

31 मई 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नरेंद्र मोदी कैबिनेट के बड़े मंत्रियों की शिक्षा और संपत्ति के बारे में जानिए

31 मई 2019

Harish Rossi MV Agusta F4 RC
Auto News

ये क्या! 50 लाख की बाइक लेकर युवक पहुंच गया 17,582 फीट की ऊंचाई पर, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

31 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

इगोर स्टिमाक
Football

कोच स्टीमेच ने छह और खिलाड़ियों को किया बाहर, शिविर में अब बचे 25 खिलाड़ी

हेड कोच स्टीमेच ने शिविर से छह और खिलाडिय़ों के दूसरे जत्थे को हटाया

31 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
चेल्सी बना यूरोपा लीग चैंपियन
Football

हेजार्ड के डबल से चेल्सी बना यूरोपा लीग चैंपियन 

30 मई 2019

फीफा वर्ल्ड कप ट्रॉफी
Football

फुटबॉल विश्व कप 2022: फीफा ने 48 टीमों को शामिल करने के प्रस्ताव को रद्द किया

23 मई 2019

इंडियन फुटबॉल
Football

इंटरकांटिनेंटल कप अहमदाबाद में, गत विजेता भारत दावेदार

18 मई 2019

उदांता सिंह
Football

किंग्स कप में बेहतर रहेगा भारतीय टीम का प्रदर्शन : उदांता  

14 मई 2019

नेमार
Football

स्टार फुटबॉलर नेमार ने की शर्मनाक हरकत, लगा तीन मैच का बैन

27 अप्रैल 2019

लियोनेल मेसी
Football

मेस्सी का दमदार गोल और 11 साल में आठवीं बार बार्सीलोना बना चैम्पियन

28 अप्रैल 2019

रियल मैड्रिड बनाम रायो वेलेकानो
Football

15 साल बाद निचले स्थान की टीम से हारा रियल मैड्रिड

30 अप्रैल 2019

कन्नन
Football

पूर्व फुटबालर के शव को लेकर आपस में भिड़ी पत्नियां, अंतिम संस्कार में हुई देरी

2 मई 2019

कैसिलास
Football

दिल के दौरे के बाद स्पेन के गोलकीपर कैसिलास की हालत स्थिर

2 मई 2019

Recommended Videos

बॉलीवुड के इन 5 लोगों से है सलमान खान का 'पंगा', नहीं करना चाहते सामना

बॉलीवुड में कोई भी उनसे पंगा लेना नहीं चाहता है क्योंकि 'भाई' से दुश्मनी का खामियाजा उसे अपने करियर पर भी उठाना पड़ सकता है। तो चलिए हम आपको फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के 5 ऐसे ही लोगों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं जिन्होंने सलमान से पंगा लिया।

1 जून 2019

ओवैसी 1:14

ओवैसी ने पीएम मोदी पर साधा निशाना, मुसलमानों को बताया देश के हिस्सेदार

1 जून 2019

मौसम 2:09

गर्मी ने कई सालों का तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, देखिए भीषण गर्मी में क्या है उत्तर प्रदेश का हाल

1 जून 2019

मंत्री 1:23

मोदी सरकार 2 : अमित शाह और राजनाथ सहित तमाम मंत्रियों ने संभाली जिम्मेदारी, ऐसे हुआ स्वागत

1 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:13

देखिए समीर और नैना की शादी की पहली सालगिरह

1 जून 2019

Related

बार्सिलोना
Football

कप्तान लियोनल मेसी की गैरमौजूदगी, बार्सिलोना को सेल्टा विगो से मिली मात

5 मई 2019

लुकास मौरा
Football

लुकास की हैट्रिक, चैम्पियंस लीग फाइनल में पहुंचा टोटेनहम 

9 मई 2019

indian football under 15
Football

भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम को एएफसी अंडर-19 चैंपियनशिप क्वालिफायर के ग्रुप एफ में रखा गया

9 मई 2019

नेमार
Football

ब्राजील के स्टार फुटबॉलर 'नेमार' पर लगा तीन मैचों का प्रतिबंध

10 मई 2019

मेनचेस्टर सिटी
Football

मेनचेस्टर सिटी दूसरी बार बनी प्रीमियर लीग विजेता, ब्राइटन को एकतरफा मुकाबले में हराया

13 मई 2019

barcelona
Football

ला लीगा : बार्सिलोना ने गेटाफे को 2-0 से हराया

13 मई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.