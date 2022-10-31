Fifa U-17 Women World Cup 2022: नवी मुंबई के डीवाई पाटिल स्टेडियम में स्पेन ने कोलंबिया को 1-0 से हराया

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
नवी मुंबई के डीवाई पाटिल स्टेडियम में खेले जा रहे फीफा अंडर-17 महिला विश्व कप, 2022 के फुटबॉल मैच में स्पेन ने कोलंबिया को 1-0 से हरा दिया है। कोलंबिया को हराने के बाद स्पेन खिताब की रक्षा करने वाली पहली टीम बन गई है।
Fifa U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 | Spain beat Colombia 1-0 to become the first team to defend the title, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
(Pic Source: LOC FIFA Women's World Cup U-17) pic.twitter.com/QZI6PWU9HP— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022
