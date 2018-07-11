शहर चुनें

दीवानेपन की सारी हदें पार कर बैठा यह फैन, जिस्म पर गुदवाया फेवरेट खिलाड़ी का टैटू

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 11 Jul 2018 03:15 PM IST
Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire
फीफा विश्व कप 2018 का जादू फैंस के सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा है। इस विश्व को यादगार बनाने के लिए कई फैंस ने हद ही पार कर दी। दरअसल इस प्रशंसक ने अपने सीने पर इंग्लैंड के डिफेंडर हैरी मैग्वार का टैटू बनवा लिया है। इस प्रशंसक के दीवानेपन से अब पूरी दुनिया हैरान है।
मैट बैंटन नाम के इस फैन ने दावा किया था कि अगर हैरी मैग्वार स्वीडन के खिलाफ होने वाले मैच में गोल कर देंगे तो वह उनका टैटू अपने जिस्म पर बनवाएंगे। बस फिर किया...मैच के 30वें मिनट में ही मैग्वार ने स्वीडन के खिलाफ जोरदार गोल कर डाला।








इंग्लैंड की जीत के बाज सोशल मीडिया पर दावा करने वाला यह फैन भी भला कहां पीछे रहने वाला था। उन्होंने इंग्लैंड की जीतते ही अपने सीने पर डिफेंडर खिलाड़ी हैरी मैग्वार का टैटू बनवा लिया। अपने चहेते प्रशंसक के सीने पर टैटू के रूप में अपनी तस्वीर को देखने के बाद मैग्वार ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'यह देखकर मुझे विश्वास नहीं हो रहा है। टूर्नामेंट के बाद मैं खुद तुम्हें सिग्नेचर किया हुआ टी-शर्ट दूंगा।'



 

