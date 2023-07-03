Notifications

Football: मेसी की टीम को विश्व चैंपियन बनाने वाले गोलकीपर मार्टिनेज कोलकाता पहुंचे, जानें उनके भारत आने की वजह

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Mon, 03 Jul 2023 09:58 PM IST
मार्टिनेज के शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत अर्जेंटीना ने 2022 में कतर में हुए फीफा विश्व कप पर कब्जा जमाया था। कई शानदार पेनल्टी सेव और गोलकीपिंग के लिए उन्हें गोल्डन ग्लव का अवॉर्ड दिया गया था।

Emiliano Martinez, FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Goalkeeper from Argentina arrives in Kolkata India; Mohun Bagan
Emiliano Martinez, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup winner, Goalkeeper, Argentina, arrives in, K - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

अर्जेंटीना के वर्ल्ड कप विनर और गोल्डन ग्लव जीत चुके गोलकीपर एमिलियानो मार्टिनेज भारत के दौरे पर हैं। सोमवार को उनका कोलकाता के नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट पर शानदार स्वागत हुआ। भारी भीड़ उनके स्वागत के लिए एयरपोर्ट पर मौजूद रही। मार्टिनेज के शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत अर्जेंटीना ने 2022 में कतर में हुए फीफा विश्व कप पर कब्जा जमाया था। कई शानदार पेनल्टी सेव और गोलकीपिंग के लिए उन्हें गोल्डन ग्लव का अवॉर्ड दिया गया था। मार्टिनेज फिलहाल दक्षिण-एशियाई टूर पर हैं।

चार जुलाई को पेले-माराडोना-सोबर्स गेट का उद्घाटन करेंगे

Emiliano Martinez, FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Goalkeeper from Argentina arrives in Kolkata India; Mohun Bagan
मार्टिनेज - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
इंडियन सुपर लीग (आईएसएल) के दिग्गज फुटबॉल क्लब मोहन बागान ने घोषणा की थी कि अर्जेंटीना के गोलकीपर चार जुलाई को क्लब की अपनी यात्रा के दौरान क्लब के 'पेले-माराडोना-सोबर्स गेट' का उद्घाटन करेंगे। मोहन बागान ने अपनी कार्यकारी समिति की बैठक के बाद कहा, "मार्टिनेज को सम्मानित भी किया जाएगा और वह हमारे क्लब के बुनियादी ढांचे को भी देखेंगे और कुछ चयनित सदस्यों से मिलेंगे।"

दो दिन के कोलकाता दौरे पर मार्टिनेज

Emiliano Martinez, FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Goalkeeper from Argentina arrives in Kolkata India; Mohun Bagan
बाएं से- एंजो फर्नांडीज, मेसी, मार्टिनेज और एम्बाप्पे - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कतर फीफा विश्व कप 2022 में गोल्डन ग्लव जीतने वाले मार्टिनेज फिलहाल इंग्लिश फुटबॉल क्लब एस्टन विला के लिए खेलते हैं। वह कोलकाता एक निजी यात्रा पर पहुंचे हैं, जहां वह कई अन्य कार्यक्रमों में भी शामिल होंगे। मोहन बागान ने कार्यक्रम की देखरेख के लिए महासचिव देबाशीष दत्ता सहित अन्य लोगों के साथ पांच सदस्यीय समिति का गठन किया है और अपने आईएसएल फुटबॉल टीम के मालिक संजीव गोयनका को "आभार पत्र" भेजने का भी फैसला किया है। कतर के साथ-साथ मार्टिनेज 2021 कोपा अमेरिका टूर्नामेंट में भी गोल्डन ग्लव का अवॉर्ड जीत चुके हैं। कोपा अमेरिका 2021 में भी अर्जेंटीना की टीम चैंपियन बनी थी। कोलकाता में अर्जेंटीना और लियोनल मेसी की काफी फैन फॉलोइंग है। मार्टिनेज कोलकाता में दो दिनों तक रहेंगे।

Emiliano Martinez, FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Goalkeeper from Argentina arrives in Kolkata India; Mohun Bagan
एमिलियानो मार्टिनेज - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
इससे पहले ब्राजील के महान फुटबॉलर पेले और अर्जेंटीना के महान फुटबॉलर डिएगो माराडोना भी कोलकाता पहुंच चुके हैं। सतराडू दत्ता ने इन दोनों को भारत लाने में अहम किरदार निभाया था। पेले ने 1970 के दशक में और माराडोना ने 2008 में कोलकाता का ही भ्रमण किया था। इसके अलावा डुंगा, काफू और लोथर मथाउस भी कोलकाता आ चुके हैं। हालांकि, इन सभी ने रिटायरमेंट के कई वर्षों बाद कोलकाता का दौरा किया था। वहीं, मार्टिनेज ऐसे पहले वर्ल्ड कप विजेता फुटबॉलर हैं, जो मौजूदा समय में खेलते रहने के दौरान कोलकाता दौरे पर पहुंचे हैं।

मार्टिनेज का शेड्यूल

Emiliano Martinez, FIFA World Cup 2022 winner Goalkeeper from Argentina arrives in Kolkata India; Mohun Bagan
मार्टिनेज और मेसी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
1. 4 जुलाई: दोपहर 12:30 बजे से वह मिलन मेला मैदान में ताहादेर कोठा चैट शो का हिस्सा होंगे। इसके बाद शाम 4:30 बजे से पुलिस ऑल स्टार्स और मोहन बागान लीजेंड्स के बीच फ्रेंडशिप कप मुकाबले में बतौर चीफ गेस्ट मैच की शोभा बढ़ाएंगे। वह मोहन बागान के पेले-माराडोना-सोबर्स गेट का भी उद्घाटन करेंगे।

2. 5 जुलाई: मार्टिनेज कोलकाता के लेक टाउन में एक माराडोना मेमोरियल इवेंट में अर्जेंटीना के दिग्गज डिएगो माराडोना को श्रद्धांजलि देंगे और वह श्रीभूमि स्पोर्टिंग ग्राउंड में ऑल बंगाल टाई ब्रेकर प्रतियोगिता "पाचे पच" के फाइनल में भी शिरकत करेंगे। वह वंचित बच्चों के साथ भी समय बिताएंगे और साथ ही उसी तारीख को संतोष मित्रा स्क्वायर ग्राउंड, लेबुताला में एक मास्टर क्लास सत्र में भी हिस्सा लेंगे।

3. 5 जुलाई: वह पश्चिम बंगाल की माननीय मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से मुलाकात करेंगे और साथ ही भारतीय क्रिकेट के महान खिलाड़ी सौरव गांगुली से भी मुलाकात करेंगे।

4. 5 जुलाई: अपने दो दिवसीय दौरे के दौरान उनके कुछ प्रायोजक कार्यक्रमों में भी जाने की उम्मीद है। इसके अलावा रिशरा में एक निजी कार्यक्रम में भी शामिल होंगे।
