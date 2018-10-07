शहर चुनें

BENvJAM Live: बेंगलुरु एफसी और जमशेदपुर एफसी के बीच मुकाबला शुरू

स्पोर्ट्स न्यूज, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 07 Oct 2018 07:23 PM IST
bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC
bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC
ख़बर सुनें
आईएसएल के पांचवे सीजन में रविवार को बेंगलुरु एफसी और जमशेदपुर एफसी  के बीच का मुकाबला बेंगलुरु के कंटीरवा स्टेडियम में खेला जा रहा है।
बता दें कि दोनों टीमें इस सीजन में एक-एक मुकाबला जीत चुकी है। अंक तालिका में दोनों टीमें के समान अंक हैं। जमशेदपुर चौथे स्थान पर, जबकि बेंगलुरु पांचवें स्थान पर मौजूद है।

गौरतलब है कि बेंगलुरु ने अपने पहले मैच में गत चेंपियन चेन्नईयन एफसी को कड़े मुकाबले में 1-0 से हराया था। वहीं, जमशेदपुर एफसी ने मुंबई को 2-0 से शिकस्त दी थी।

लाइव अपडेट्सः

-कुछ ही देर में मैच शुरू होगा।

- दोनों ही टीमें राष्ट्रगान के लिए मैदान पर आ चुके हैं।

-नमस्कार, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम में आपका स्वागत है।


bengaluru fc vs jamshedpur fc isl 2018 आईएसएल 2018 बेंगलुरु एफसी बनाम जमशेदपुर एफसी
