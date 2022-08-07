CWG 2022: 'सबसे आगे होंगे हिंदुस्तानी', कांस्य जीतने के बाद भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने जमकर किया डांस, VIDEO

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Celebration after victory....#CWG2022India #CWG2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 #Hockey #india pic.twitter.com/P8rbeaCYkl— Aditya Kumar (@adityavaisya) August 7, 2022
WHAT A GAME! lLook at Celebration 🏑— Neeraj Mishra (@NeerajShuttler) August 7, 2022
India came out winners against New Zeeland!
After conceding a goal in the last 30 seconds, and then missing out the first penalty shot.
Bronze medal for the #IndianWomenshockey team! #hockeyindia #indvsnz #indianwomenhockey #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/B422zDcDc2
Bronze for Indian women’s hockey team after a heart stopping shootout win #hockey #India #cwg2022 pic.twitter.com/MhU3N2wjDt— Siba Mohanty (@Siba_TNIE) August 7, 2022
Great Trail 🇮🇳🏑 setting up by missing in TOKYO OLYMPICS and now this time clinched 🥉 in the #CWC2022 #B2022 #Hockey #hockeyindia— Tushar Mehrotra 🇮🇳™️ (@jr_mehrotra) August 7, 2022
Indian women makes history at "COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022"@savitahockey captain leading from front.
Congratulations 👏🎉#indvsnz #fih #Hockey pic.twitter.com/ytTdMapl4U
