मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian women's hockey team players dance after winning bronze medal; Savita Punia

CWG 2022: 'सबसे आगे होंगे हिंदुस्तानी', कांस्य जीतने के बाद भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने जमकर किया डांस, VIDEO

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बर्मिंघम Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sun, 07 Aug 2022 09:42 PM IST
सार

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम 16 साल बाद राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में पदक जीतने में सफल हुई है। भारत ने 2002 में स्वर्ण और 2006 में रजत पदक अपने नाम किया था। भारत को सेमीफाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पेनल्टी शूटआउट में 3-0 से हराया था।

भारतीय महिला हॉकी खिलाड़ी डांस करते हुए
भारतीय महिला हॉकी खिलाड़ी डांस करते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में ऐतिहासिक कांस्य पदक जीता है। यह राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में महिला हॉकी टीम का तीसरा पदक है। इससे पहले टीम ने 2002 में स्वर्ण और 2006 में रजत पदक जीता था। 16 साल बाद भारतीय टीम ने राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में कोई पदक जीता है। सेमीफाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ रेफरी की गलती से हार मिलने के बाद भारतीय टीम का मनोबल टूट गया था।


Image
Image
 

पेनल्टी शूटआउट में हार के बाद भारतीय खिलाड़ी खूब रोई थीं। इसका वीडियो भी सामने आया था। हालांकि, कांस्य पदक के मैच में न्यूजीलैंड को पेनल्टी शूटआउट में 2-1 से हराने के बाद भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं रहा। टीम ने पहले मैदान पर ही जश्न मनाया। खिलाड़ियों ने शूटआउट में भारत के लिए चार गोल बचाने वालीं गोलकीपर और कप्तान सविता पूनिया को गले लगा लिया।

Image

इसके बाद सभी खिलाड़ी कोच जानेक शोपमैन से लिपट पड़े। सभी खिलाड़ियों की आंखों में आंसू थे। इतना ही नहीं ड्रेसिंग रूम में पहुंचने के बाद भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने डांस भी किया। उस वक्त गाना बज रहा था- सुनो गौर से दुनिया वालों, बुरी नजर न हमपे डालो, चाहे जितना जोर लगा लो, सबसे आगे होंगे हिंदुस्तानी। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हो रहा है।

राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में भारतीय महिला हॉकी टीम ने कांस्य पदक मैच में न्यूजीलैंड को पेनल्टी शूटआउट में कीवी टीम को 2-1 से हराया। निर्धारित 60 मिनट तक दोनों टीमों ने 1-1 गोल किए थे। भारत के लिए पहला गोल सलिमा टेटे ने किया था। वहीं, न्यूजीलैंड की ओलिविया मैरी ने आखिरी मिनट में गोल कर मैच को पेनल्टी शूटआउट में पहुंचा दिया। वहां भारतीय कप्तान सविता पूनिया ने शानदार गोलकीपिंग करते हुए न्यूजीलैंड के चार प्रयासों को नाकाम किया।

टीम इंडिया 16 साल बाद राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में पदक जीतने में सफल हुई है। भारत ने 2002 में स्वर्ण और 2006 में रजत पदक अपने नाम किया था। भारत को सेमीफाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पेनल्टी शूटआउट में 3-0 से हराया था। निर्धारित 60 मिनट तक स्कोर 1-1 था। यहां भी मैच पेनल्टी शूटआउट तक पहुंचा, लेकिन इस बार महिला टीम ने कोई गलती नहीं की। अब भारतीय पुरुष टीम रविवार को स्वर्ण पदक मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया से भिड़ेगी।

भारतीय टीम का सफर

  • कांस्य पदक मैच में न्यूजीलैंड को पेनल्टी शूटआउट में 2-1 से हराया।
  • सेमीफाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पेनल्टी शूटआउट में 3-0 से हराया।
  • भारत ने ग्रुप मैच में कनाडा को 3-2 से हराया।
  • भारत को ग्रुप मैच में इंग्लैंड ने 3-1 से हराया।
  • भारत ने ग्रुप मैच में वेल्स ने 3-1 से हराया।
  • भारत ने ग्रुप मैच में घाना ने 5-0 से हराया।
विज्ञापन

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2021-22 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue