कोरोना की मार: रशियन ओपन और इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स रद्द, भारतीय घरेलू टूर्नामेंट स्थगित

With the exponential rise in the number of COVID+ cases across the country,BAI President @himantabiswa has decided to postpone all the upcoming domestic tournaments starting with B'lor(April18-25) followed by junior & sub-junior in H'yd in May.#badminton