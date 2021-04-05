बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Badminton ›   Russian Open and Indonesia Masters cancelled, All Indian domestic tournament postponed due to covid 19

कोरोना की मार: रशियन ओपन और इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स रद्द, भारतीय घरेलू टूर्नामेंट स्थगित

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Mon, 05 Apr 2021 10:26 PM IST
विज्ञापन
बैडमिंटन
बैडमिंटन - फोटो : social media
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बैडमिंटन में दो सुपर 100 टूर्नामेंट रशियन ओपन और इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स को कोविड-19 के कारण लगी पाबंदियों के चलते विश्व बैडमिंटन महासंघ ने रद्द कर दिया है। मेजबान देशों के खेल संघों से विचार-विमर्श के बाद इस बाबत फैसला किया गया है। रशियन ओपन का आयोजन 20-25 जुलाई और इंडोनेशिया मास्टर्स का 5-10 अक्तूबर तक होना था। इस दौरान जून में होने वाली कनाडा ओपन को भी रद्द कर दिया गया है। अन्य सुपर 100 स्पर्धा हैदराबाद का आयोजन 24-29 अगस्त तक होना है लेकिन अभी इस बारे में निर्णय नहीं हुआ है कि यह प्रतियोगिता होगी या नहीं।
विज्ञापन




उधर देश में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले को देखते हुए भारतीय बैडमिंटन संघ ने भी आगामी सभी घरेलू बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंटों को स्थगित कर दिया है।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports badminton national bwf bai indian badminton association world badminton federation indonesia masters 2021 russian open
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना
Lucknow

कोरोना संकट: यूपी में धारा 144 लागू, सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रमों में सौ से अधिक लोगों पर रोक, खुले स्थान पर 200 लोगों की अनुमति

5 अप्रैल 2021

उद्धव ठाकरे, अनिल देशमुख
India News

महाराष्ट्र : दिलीप वलसे पाटिल ही बनेंगे नए गृहमंत्री, राज्यपाल ने स्वीकार किया देशमुख का इस्तीफा

5 अप्रैल 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 06 April 2021: मंगलवार को गुरु बृहस्पति के गोचर से इन सात राशियों को होगा जमकर लाभ, धन आने की संभावना

5 अप्रैल 2021

मुख्तार अंसारी
Chandigarh

आज नहीं होगी मुख्तार की घर वापसी : 900 किमी का सफर कर रोपड़ पहुंचेगी यूपी पुलिस, ये है वजह

5 अप्रैल 2021

guru ka rashi parivartan
Predictions

ज्योतिष: 06 अप्रैल के बाद इन पांच राशियों की चमकेगी किस्मत, इस ग्रह की वजह से बुलंदी पर होंगे सितारे

5 अप्रैल 2021

कोबरा कमांडो के परिजन
Jammu

नक्सली हमला: 'किसी भी तरह मेरे पति को छुड़ा लाओ' लापता कमांडो की पत्नी की रुला देने वाली विनती

5 अप्रैल 2021

best smartphone under 10000
Gadgets

बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन: 10 हजार रुपये बजट है तो ये 6 फोन आपके लिए हर मामले में परफेक्ट हैं

5 अप्रैल 2021

नक्सलियों का सामना करते शहीद हुए बहादुर सुरक्षाकर्मियों को जगदलपुर में श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

नक्सल मुठभेड़: अनुभवी 'सीआरपीएफ' कमांडर क्यों किए जाते हैं नजरअंदाज, गोपनीय रिपोर्ट से लेकर प्रमोशन तक हैं कई सवाल

5 अप्रैल 2021

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Samsung Galaxy F12
Gadgets

नया फोन: सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किए दो बजट स्मार्टफोन, शुरुआती कीमत 8,999 रुपये

5 अप्रैल 2021

दुनिया का सबसे ऊंचा रेलवे ब्रिज
Jammu

इंजीनियरिंग का अजूबा: जम्मू-कश्मीर में दुनिया के सबसे ऊंचे रेलवे ब्रिज के दोनों सिरे जुड़े

5 अप्रैल 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X