BATC: सिंधु का जलवा बरकरार, जापान से हारकर भी क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचा भारत

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 06:06 PM IST
pv sindhu win in badminton asian team championship india enters in asian team championship
पीवी सिंधु - फोटो : File
भारतीय महिला बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी बैडमिंटन एशिया टीम चैंपियनशिप में जापान से 1-4 से हारकर भी क्वार्टर फाइनल में जगह बना ली है। बृहस्पतिवार को भारतीय खिलाड़ियों में से सिर्फ पीवी सिंधू ने जीत दर्ज की। सिंधू ने दुनिया की दूसरे नंबर की खिलाड़ी अकाने यामागुची को सीधे गेम में हराया। इस हार के बावजूद भारत पुरुष और महिला दोनों वर्गों में क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंच गया है।

भारतीय टीम ग्रुप डब्ल्यू में दूसरे स्थान पर रही, जिसने एक मैच जीता और एक हारा। सिंधु की अगुवाई वाली टीम ने हांगकांग को 3-2 से हराया था। पुरुष टीम फिलीपींस और मालदीव को 5-0 से हराकर ग्रुप डी से अंतिम आठ में पहुंच गई। भारतीय पुरुष टीम का सामना अब इंडोनेशिया से होगा। 

ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता सिंधु ने यामागुची को 36 मिनट चले मुकाबले में 21-19, 21-15 से हराया। अब उनका यामागुची के खिलाफ रिकॉर्ड 5-3 का हो गया है। भारत की श्रीकृष्णा प्रिया को दुनिया की 13वें नंबर की खिलाड़ी सयाका सातो ने 21-12, 21-10 से हराया। 

युगल विशेषज्ञ अश्विनी पोनप्पा को दुनिया की 16वें नंबर की खिलाड़ी अया ओहोरी ने 21-14, 21-12 से मात दी। युगल में संयोगिता घोरपडे़ और प्राजक्ता सावंत को शिहो तनाका और कोहारू योनेमोतो ने 21-17, 21-17 से हराया। वहीं, एन सिक्की रेड्डी और पोनप्पा को मिसाकी मत्सुतोमो और अयाका तकाहाशी ने 21-18, 21-18 से शिकस्त दी। 
pv sindhu badminton asian team championships akane yamaguchi

