After a nervy start, @Pvsindhu1 scales into the second round of #IndonesiaOpenSuper1000, wins the match 21-15;19-21;21-13. Will play Aya— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 4, 2018
Ohori from Japan in the Pre-Quarters. #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/QY19gLweUb
इंडोनेशिया ओपन बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप में बुधवार को गत चैंपियन किदांबी श्रीकांत को पहले दौर से ही शानदार फॉर्म में चल रहे जापानी खिलाड़ी केंतो मोमोता को हाथों करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा।
4 जुलाई 2018