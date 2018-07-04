शहर चुनें

इंडोनेशिया ओपन 2018: पीवी सिंधु ने चोचूवोंग को हराया, शाही अंदाज में किया दूसरे दौर में प्रवेश

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 04 Jul 2018 08:02 PM IST
पीवी सिंधु
पीवी सिंधु
रियो ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता पीवी सिंधु ने बुधवार को थाईलैंड की पोर्नापवी चोचूवोंग को हराकर इंडोनेशिया ओपन बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप के दूसरे दौर में अपनी जगह पक्की कर ली है। सिधु ने इस मुकाबले में चोचूवोंग को 21-15, 19-21,21-13 से करारी मात दी। अब सिंधु का अगला मुकाबला जापान के आया ओहोरी के साथ होगा।
इससे पहले कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स की रजत पदक विजेता को मलेशिया ओपन के सेमीफाइनल में दुनिया की नंबर एक खिलाड़ी ताइवान की ताई जू यिंग के हाथों शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा था। 
 

 

pv sindhu pornpawee chochuwong indonesia open badminton

किदांबी श्रीकांत
Badminton

इंडोनेशिया ओपन 2018: जापानी खिलाड़ी केंतो मोमोता ने गत चैंपियन किदांबी श्रीकांत को हराया

इंडोनेशिया ओपन बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप में बुधवार को गत चैंपियन किदांबी श्रीकांत को पहले दौर से ही शानदार फॉर्म में चल रहे जापानी खिलाड़ी केंतो मोमोता को हाथों करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

4 जुलाई 2018

एचएस प्रणॉय
Badminton

प्रणॉय ने लिन को हराकर किया बड़ा उलटफेर, इंडोनेशिया ओपन के दूसरे दौर में बनाई जगह

4 जुलाई 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

पीवी सिंधु ने किया कमाल, वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 शटलर को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में किया प्रवेश

29 जून 2018

किदाम्बी श्रीकांत
Badminton

इंडोनेशिया ओपन 2018 में श्रीकांत के राह आसान नहीं, पहले ही पार करना होगी मोमोता की बाधा

3 जुलाई 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

मलयेशिया ओपन: श्रीकांत और सिंधु की आसान जीत, साइना नेहवाल का सफर हुआ समाप्त

28 जून 2018

pv sindhu
Badminton

बीएआई ने एशियाई खेलों के लिए घोषित की 20 सदस्यीय मजबूत भारतीय टीम

27 जून 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

सिंधु का जीत से आगाज, मलेशिया ओपन के पहले दौर में ओहोरी को दी शिकस्त

27 जून 2018

अजय जयराम
Badminton

अजय जयराम ने यूएस ओपन बैडमिंटन के दूसरे दौर में किया प्रवेश

15 जून 2018

सिक्की रेड्डी
Badminton

'सपना ओलंपिक के लिए महज क्वॉलिफाई करना नहीं बल्कि पदक जीतना'

15 जून 2018

किदांबी श्रीकांत और एचएस प्रणॉय
Badminton

बीडब्ल्यूएफ विश्व रैंकिंग: श्रीकांत सातवें और प्रणय 13वें स्थान पर खिसके 

22 जून 2018

