India Open: शि यूकी बने चैंपियन, पुरुष एकल फाइनल में ताइपे के तियान को दी मात 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 12:05 AM IST
India Open badminton: Shi Yuqi glad to clinch mens title defeated Taiwans Chou Tien Chen
शि यूकी - फोटो : ht
चौथी वरीयता प्राप्त चीन के शि यूकी ने तीसरी वरीयता प्राप्त ताइपे के तियान चेन चो को अपनी तेज स्मैश और नेट पर बढ़िया ड्रॉप के बूते इंडिया ओपन बैडमिंटन पुरुष एकल फाइनल में 21-18, 21-14 से मात देकर खिताब अपने नाम कर लिया है। शि ने साल 2017 में एक भी टाइटल नहीं जीतने के बाद यह पहला खिताब उन्होंने अपने नाम दर्ज किया है। उन्होंने सिरी फोर्ट स्टेडियम के बैडमिंटन कोर्ट पर चो के मुकाबले बेहतर दमखम और चपलता के बूते दमदार अंदाज में फाइनल जीता। चो पहले गेम में ही शि को टक्कर दे पाए। शि ने दूसरे गेम में पूरी तरह अपना दबदबा बनाए रखा।

चो ने दूसरे गेम में नेट पर खासतौर पर चतुराई से ड्रॉप खेलकर वापसी की कोशिश की लेकिन बराबर बेजा गलतियां कर अंक गंवाने के कारण वह शि के खिलाफ टिक नहीं पाए और फाइनल मात्र 47 मिनट में लगातार गेम में हारकर बाहर हो गए। चेन चो शि के खिलाफ पहले गेम के शुरू में 16-14 की बढ़त बना ली। शि ने 17-17 की बराबरी पाई और लगातार तीन अंक जीत कर 20-17 की बढ़त बनाई। चो ने एक गेम प्वाइंट बचाया लेकिन फिर शि के शॉट पर नेट में शटल मार कर पहला गेम 18-21 से 24 मिनट में गंवा बैठे।

शि ने दूसरे गेम में तेज स्मैश से चो को नेट पर आने का कम ही मौका दिया और इसमें बराबर दो अंक की बढ़त बना कर खिताब अपने नाम कर ही दम लिया। जीत के बाद शि यूकी ने कहा, 'मैंने तियान के खेल को आंक कर उसी के मुताबिक रणनीति बनाई और अहम अंक पर मैं बेहतर खेला। मैंने शुरू में बढ़त बना लेने के बाद बराबर नेट पर ज्यादा बेहतर खेल दिखा अंक हासिल किए।’
shi yuqi chou tien chen india open ‪2018‬ ‪‪india national badminton team‬ ‪zhang beiwen‬‬

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

