कोरोना की मार: संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामले को देखते हुए इंडिया ओपन बैडमिंटन स्थगित

𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄🚨



Due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, #BAI in consultation with @bwfmedia has decided to postpone #YonexSunriseIndiaOpen2021 tournament. #yonexSunriseIndiaOpen2021#badminton pic.twitter.com/yPqOUbuwEo