Indonesia Open 2018: Upset!!!— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 4, 2018
Defending Champion @srikidambi exits the tournament after losing to @KentoMomotaFC 🇯🇵 21-12;14-21;15-21. Wasn't your day, champ. Best of luck for the matches ahead. #BestofBadminton #IndiaontheRise pic.twitter.com/A0iZiTI9LS
भारतीय शटलर एचएस प्रणॉय ने दो बार के पूर्व ओलंपिक चैंपियन और पांच बार के विश्व चैंपियन चीन के लिन डैन को उलटफेर का शिकार बनाकर इंडोनेशिया ओपन बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप के दूसरे दौर में प्रवेश कर लिया।
4 जुलाई 2018