इंडोनेशिया ओपन 2018: जापानी खिलाड़ी केंतो मोमोता ने गत चैंपियन किदांबी श्रीकांत को हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 04 Jul 2018 06:18 PM IST
किदांबी श्रीकांत
किदांबी श्रीकांत
इंडोनेशिया ओपन बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप में बुधवार को गत चैंपियन किदांबी श्रीकांत को पहले दौर से ही शानदार फॉर्म में चल रहे जापानी खिलाड़ी केंतो मोमोता को हाथों करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा। मोमोता ने श्रीकांत को 12-21, 21-14, 21-15 से हराया। इसके साथ ही जापानी अपोनेंट को खिलाफ किदांबी की यह चौथी हार है।
बता दें कि इससे पहले 22 वर्षीय मोमोता ने श्रीकांत को शिकस्त देकर मलयेशिया ओपन के फाइनल में जगह बनाई थी जहां वह उपविजेता रहे थे। सात महीने के प्रतिबंध के बाद कोर्ट पर वापसी करने वाले मोमोता के 21 मैचों से चले आ रहे विजय अभियान को रविवार को मलयेशिया के ली चोंग वेई ने रोका था।
 

kidambi srikanth kento momota indonesia open badminton

एचएस प्रणॉय
Badminton

प्रणॉय ने लिन को हराकर किया बड़ा उलटफेर, इंडोनेशिया ओपन के दूसरे दौर में बनाई जगह

भारतीय शटलर एचएस प्रणॉय ने दो बार के पूर्व ओलंपिक चैंपियन और पांच बार के विश्व चैंपियन चीन के लिन डैन को उलटफेर का शिकार बनाकर इंडोनेशिया ओपन बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप के दूसरे दौर में प्रवेश कर लिया।

4 जुलाई 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

पीवी सिंधु ने किया कमाल, वर्ल्ड नंबर-1 शटलर को हराकर सेमीफाइनल में किया प्रवेश

29 जून 2018

किदाम्बी श्रीकांत
Badminton

इंडोनेशिया ओपन 2018 में श्रीकांत के राह आसान नहीं, पहले ही पार करना होगी मोमोता की बाधा

3 जुलाई 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

मलयेशिया ओपन: श्रीकांत और सिंधु की आसान जीत, साइना नेहवाल का सफर हुआ समाप्त

28 जून 2018

pv sindhu
Badminton

बीएआई ने एशियाई खेलों के लिए घोषित की 20 सदस्यीय मजबूत भारतीय टीम

27 जून 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

सिंधु का जीत से आगाज, मलेशिया ओपन के पहले दौर में ओहोरी को दी शिकस्त

27 जून 2018

अजय जयराम
Badminton

अजय जयराम ने यूएस ओपन बैडमिंटन के दूसरे दौर में किया प्रवेश

15 जून 2018

सिक्की रेड्डी
Badminton

'सपना ओलंपिक के लिए महज क्वॉलिफाई करना नहीं बल्कि पदक जीतना'

15 जून 2018

किदांबी श्रीकांत और एचएस प्रणॉय
Badminton

बीडब्ल्यूएफ विश्व रैंकिंग: श्रीकांत सातवें और प्रणय 13वें स्थान पर खिसके 

22 जून 2018

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

DUBAI SS फाइनल्स: 94 मिनट संघर्ष करने के बाद हारी सिंधु, फाइनल में इनसे मिली शिकस्त

17 दिसंबर 2017

