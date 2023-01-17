Australian Open: टेनिस कोर्ट में भी रूस-यूक्रेन आमने-सामने, दोनों देशों के फैन भिड़े, आयोजकों का बड़ा फैसला

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
The shamelessness of these men: not just waving their flag but wearing a "Mother Russia" t-shirt w/ Putin's face to the match between Russian and Ukrainian players at Australian Open. Photo: AP— Bermet Talant (@ser_ou_parecer) January 17, 2023
Tennis Australia has banned Russian and Belarusian flags at the tournament pic.twitter.com/NQKPTSVhEN
#australianopen2023 have allowed the banned flag of russia to be displayed at the Ukrainian match. Incredibly poor form after assuring ru would compete under a neutral white flag- surely this extends to audience and coaching areas. Do better @AustralianOpen @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/hce5E21LWk— Cthulhu’s Third Eye 🌻 (@JulietteGillies) January 16, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.