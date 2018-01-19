Download App
सीख: बाहरी खूबसूरती नहीं अच्छे कर्म आपको बनाते हैं सुंदर

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 19 Jan 2018 01:46 PM IST
not your external beauty your good deeds make you beautiful
life is beautiful
एक कौवा काफी देर से अकेला एक पेड़ पर बैठा था। वह मन ही मन सोच रहा था कि पक्षियों में मैं सबसे ज्यादा कुरूप हूं। मेरा रंग काला है। मेरी आवाज अच्छी नहीं है। मेरे पंख सुंदर नहीं हैं। इन सभी बातों से वह हीन भावना से ग्रस्त हो गया। वह उदास और परेशान रहने लगा। एक दिन उसकी मुलाकात एक बगुले से हुई। बगुले ने उसकी उदासी का कारण पूछा। कौवे ने कहा कि तुम कितने सुंदर हो। कितने सफेद हो और मैं कितना काला हूं। मेरा तो जीवन ही बेकार है।

बगुला ने कहा कि मैं कहां सुंदर हूं। मैं जब तोते को देखता हूं, तो यही सोचता हूं कि मेरे पास हरे पंख और लाल चोंच क्यों नहीं है? बगुले की बात सुनते ही कौवे में सुंदरता को जानने-समझने की उत्सुकता बढ़ी। वह तोते के पास गया और बोला, 'तुम इतने सुंदर हो, तुम तो बहुत खुश रहते होगे?'

तोते ने कहा कि खुश, तो मैं पहले था, लेकिन जब मैंने मोर को देखा, तब से उदास हूं। मोर बहुत सुंदर होता है। अब कौवा मोर को ढूंढने निकल गया, लेकिन उसे कहीं भी मोर नहीं मिला। उसे पक्षियों ने बताया कि सारे मोर को चिडि़याघर वाले पकड़ कर ले गए। कौवा उड़ते-उड़ते चिडि़याघर जा पहुंचा। वहां पिंजरे में बंद एक मोर से उसकी सुंदरता की तारीफ की, तो मोर रोने लगा। रोते हुए उसने कहा कि यह तुम्हारी खुशनसीबी है कि तुम सुंदर नहीं हो। तभी आजाद होकर घूम रहे हो, वरना मेरी तरह पिंजरे में बंद होते।

कहने का तात्पर्य यह है कि दूसरों से तुलना करके दुखी होना बुद्धिमानी नहीं है। असली सुंदरता तो अच्छे कार्मों से आती है।
 
motivational story

Get all spirituality news in Hindi related to religion, festivals, yoga, wellness etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from fashion and more Hindi News.

