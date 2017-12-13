बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नेशनल में खेलेंगे हिमाचल के ये दो खिलाड़ी, खोखो प्रतियोगिता में हुआ चयन
{"_id":"5a312de54f1c1b96698b8b5e","slug":"two-player-of-himachal-selected-for-national-kho-kho-championship","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940, \u0916\u094b\u0916\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u092f\u0928","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:56 PM IST
ग्राम पंचायत अमरपुर के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय अमरपुर के दो खिलाड़ियों का चयन नेशनल खोखो प्रतियोगिता के लिए हुआ है। दोनों बच्चों के चयन से स्कूल में खुशी की लहर है।
प्रधानाचार्य डा. राकेश शर्मा ने बताया कि नैन्सी और सौरभ ने राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में सरकाघाट और रामपुर में हुई। उसमें बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने पर इनका चयन नेशनल प्रतियोगिता के लिए हुआ है।
यह प्रतियोगिता महाराष्ट्र के सांगली में 27 से 30 दिसंबर तक होगी। इससे पहले 16 से 22 दिसंबर से सोलन के बरोटीबाला में कोचिंग कैंप में भाग लेंगे। बच्चों के चयन के लिए उन्होंने शारीरिक अध्यापक पवन कुमार को बधाई दी है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a32427c4f1c1b686a8b97c9","slug":"arabic-version-of-swag-se-swagat-the-tiger-zinda-hai-song-released","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e '\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0948\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0917\u0924', \u092e\u091c\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0939 \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3219484f1c1b69678c1d82","slug":"anushka-virat-full-reception-card-revealed-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PHOTOS: \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0925\u0947 100 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0917 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a320fd44f1c1b156b8bc1ba","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-wedding-planner-devika-naren-revealed-everything","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f' \u0916\u0930\u094d\u091a, \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f, \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a3201584f1c1b8b688b84ef","slug":"priyank-sharma-wore-bikini-and-vikas-gupta-thinks-he-involved-his-mother-in-task","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924, \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0932 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0907\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0924","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a31612b4f1c1bc1678c15b8","slug":"raj-kapoor-and-moscow-see-what-happens-to-him-on-primer-of-film-awara","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u0906\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e' \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932, \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"5a3263cf4f1c1b6a118b7b5f","slug":"rajasthan-man-invented-driver-less-tractor","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0906\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930,\u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2e719a4f1c1b78548c27b2","slug":"sunil-of-solan-kunihar-joined-as-lieutenant-in-indian-army","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u090f, \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0928\u0924 \u0914\u0930 \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u090f \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0932","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a2c03d44f1c1b59678c11c6","slug":"farmer-son-become-officer-to-look-at-ima-in-childhood","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"IMA \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947-\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930, \u092a\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0930\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5a16bb504f1c1b86698bd569","slug":"himachal-mandi-shailja-sub-lieutenant-in-indian-navy","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u092c \u0932\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
शुक्रवार, 24 नवंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"5a21390c4f1c1b8e698bf389","slug":"himachal-shashvat-rana-set-to-fly-military-jets","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0935\u092d\u0942\u092e\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0942 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0938\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u0936\u093e\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0924 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0907\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"59ff2ac24f1c1b76678b95de","slug":"jagriti-khund-of-nankhari-won-female-miss-universe-crown","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c ","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!