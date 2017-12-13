Download App
नेशनल में खेलेंगे हिमाचल के ये दो खिलाड़ी, खोखो प्रतियोगिता में हुआ चयन

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, भगेड़ (बिलासपुर)

Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 12:56 PM IST
two player of himachal selected for national kho-kho championship
ग्राम पंचायत अमरपुर के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय अमरपुर के दो खिलाड़ियों का चयन नेशनल खोखो प्रतियोगिता के लिए हुआ है। दोनों बच्चों के चयन से स्कूल में खुशी की लहर है।  
 
प्रधानाचार्य डा. राकेश शर्मा ने बताया कि नैन्सी और सौरभ ने राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में सरकाघाट और रामपुर में हुई। उसमें बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने पर इनका चयन नेशनल प्रतियोगिता के लिए हुआ है। 

यह प्रतियोगिता महाराष्ट्र के सांगली में 27 से 30 दिसंबर तक होगी। इससे पहले 16 से 22 दिसंबर से सोलन के बरोटीबाला में कोचिंग कैंप में भाग लेंगे। बच्चों के चयन के लिए उन्होंने शारीरिक अध्यापक पवन कुमार को बधाई दी है।
