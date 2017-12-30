Download App
क्रॉस कंट्री प्रतियोगिता में दौड़ेगा हिमाचल के किसान का बेटा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंबा

Updated Sat, 30 Dec 2017 01:08 PM IST
गोवा में 14 जनवरी को होने वाली पांच हजार मीटर की क्रॉस कंट्री दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में चंबा जिला का युवक भी दौड़ेगा।
जिला मुख्यालय के साथ लगते गांव जटकरी से ताल्लुक रखने वाले किसान के बेटे सुनील कुमार का चयन राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता के आधार पर हुआ है। 

जानकारी के अनुसार जिला युवा एवं खेल सेवाएं विभाग के सौजन्य से 15 दिसंबर को बारगाह मैदान में आयोजित जिला स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में सुनील कुमार पुत्र रिखनू राम ने पहला स्थान हासिल किया था।

प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम स्थान हासिल करने पर सुनील कुमार का चयन कुल्लू में होने वाली राज्य स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता के लिए हुआ। 26 दिसंबर को हुई राज्यस्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में प्रदेश भर से 110 खिलाड़ियों ने भाग लिया था।

इसमें अन्य खिलाड़ियों को पछाड़ते हुए सुनील कुमार ने तृतीय स्थान हासिल किया। इसके बाद धावक का चयन गोवा में आयोजित होने वाली राष्ट्रीय खेलकूद प्रतियोगिता के लिए हुआ है।

धावक सुनील गोवा में पांच हजार मीटर की क्रॉस कंट्री दौड़ में भाग लेहा। वर्तमान समय में सुनील कुमार चंबा कॉलेज में बीए द्वितीय सेमेस्टर में शिक्षा हासिल कर रहे हैं। सुनील कुमार के पिता किसान है और माता बीना देवी गृहिणी हैं।
