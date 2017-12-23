Download App
आपका शहर Close

नेशनल चैंपियनशिप में तीन गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर गोल्डन गर्ल बनी सीमा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, धर्मशाला

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 07:13 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Seema won three gold medal in national athletics championship
साई (स्पोर्ट्स अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया) धर्मशाला स्थित छात्रावास की धाविका सीमा  अंडर-19 स्कूल नेशनल एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में तीन गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर गोल्डन गर्ल बनी हैं।
शनिवार को साई होस्टल पहुंचने पर सीमा का भव्य स्वागत हुआ। इस दौरान एथलेटिक्स कोच केएस पटियाल सहित हॉस्टल की खिलाड़ी छात्राओं ने सीमा को सिर आंखों पर बिठाया।
आगे पढ़ें

Comments

Browse By Tags

national athletics championship seema won three gold sports authority of india

स्पॉटलाइट

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding

एक शब्द ने खराब कर दी 'टाइगर' की ओपनिंग, जिंदा होने के बावजूद पड़ सकता कमाई पर असर

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Tiger Zinda Hai screenings stopped in Rajasthan faces valmiki community protest

हाथों में हाथ थामे मुंबई पहुंचे अनुष्का-विराट, एयरपोर्ट पर दूल्हा-दुल्हन को देख भीड़ हुई बेकाबू

  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted at mumbai airport

होठ पर नोट दबा ‌अनुष्‍का ने किया भांगड़ा, अब फैंस ‌बोले- 'भाभी जी नागिन डांस नहीं था क्या'

  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma Trolled For her Dance With Note in reception

बिना सिंदूर के एयरपोर्ट पर स्पॉट हुईं अनुष्का, विराट ने लोगों को अपनी दुल्हन के पास आने से ऐसे रोका

  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
anushka sharma and virat kohli spotted at delhi airport

जबर ख़बर

सरकार के चुनावी दांव से गुर्जर नाराज, एक प्रतिशत आरक्षण में पांच जातियां शामिल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Read

भेड़पालक की बेटी का क्रिकेट में शानदार प्रदर्शन, युवाओं के लिए बनी प्रेरणा

lalita datta of rampur in under sixteen cricket team
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

पिता का दर्द देख कर ट्रैक्टर के साथ किया ऐसा आविष्कार, हैरान रह जाएंगे आप

Rajasthan man invented driver less tractor
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इस छात्रा ने किया ऐसा हाथ तैयार, जो दिव्यांगों की मुश्किल को करेगा आसान, जानिए इसकी खूबी..

student research and prepared a hand for disabled people
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मुस्कान की किक से बदमाश चित्त

muskan kicked the robbers who were trying to steal mobile
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

बेटा भारतीय सेना में कैप्टन, अब बेटी बनी सब लेफ्टिनेंट

Himachal Mandi shailja sub lieutenant in indian navy
  • शुक्रवार, 24 नवंबर 2017
  • +

देवभूमि के बेटे ने छू लिया आसमान, शाश्वत उड़ाएगा फाइटर प्लेन

Himachal shashvat rana set to fly military jets
  • शनिवार, 2 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!