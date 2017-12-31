बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिमाचल की बेटी पहुंची हॉलीवुड, जल्द रिलीज होंगी दो फिल्में
{"_id":"5a48a3954f1c1bb34a8b967d","slug":"saloni-luthra-in-lead-role-of-hollywood-movies","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0939\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 02:15 PM IST
शिमला की बेटी सलोनी लूथरा ने हॉलीवुड में दस्तक दे दी है। जनवरी में सलोनी हॉलीवुड की दो फिल्मों में लीड रोड में नजर आएंगी। मौजूदा समय में इन दोनों फिल्मों का प्रीमियम चल रहा है। सलोनी का हिल्सक्वीन के साथ गहरा रिश्ता है।
एजी आफिस के समीप सलोनी के दादा विजय पंडित और दादी शैल पंडित रहते हैं। अमर उजाला से बातचीत में सलोनी लूथरा ने बताया कि शार्ट फिल्म ‘काजल’ का इंटरनेशनल फेस्टिवल में प्रीमियम किया जा रहा है।
फिल्म का निर्देशन पाखी टायरवाला ने किया है। पाखी टायरवाला ने इससे पहले ‘मुन्ना भाई एमबीबीएस’ में सहायक निर्देशक के तौर पर काम किया है।
दिसंबर माह में इटली में आयोजित इंटरनेशनल फेस्टिवल में फिल्म को बेस्ट शार्ट फिल्म के प्रतिष्ठित अवार्ड ‘रिवर टू रिवर’ से नवाजा गया।
इसके बाद फिल्म का जिओ फिल्म फेयर अवार्ड के लिए नामीनेशन हुआ है। सलोनी ने बताया कि फिल्म भारतीय नारी की कहानी पर आधारित है, जिसमें नारी अपने वजूद के लिए संघर्ष करती नजर आएगी।
प्रारंभिक शिक्षा मुंबई में, उच्च शिक्षा न्यूयार्क में
इधर, हालीवुड फिल्म ‘फॉरबिडन’ का निर्देशन विभा गुलाटी ने किया है, जबकि ‘टर्नड आउट’ में सलोनी एक्टर जार्ज कैट और अन्या मोनजिकोवा के साथ लीड रोल में नजर आएंगी। नए साल में दोनों हॉलीवुड फिल्म रिलीज होगी।
सलोनी ने बताया कि वह हर साल छुट्टियों में अपने दादा-दादी के पास शिमला आती हैं और यहां पर आकर ऐतिहासिक गेयटी थियेटर में एक्टिंग के गुर सीखती है।
सलोनी लूथरा ने बताया कि वह तीन साल की उम्र में हिल्सक्वीन से मुंबई अपने पिता के पास चली गई। वहां पर उन्होंने प्रारंभिक पढ़ाई की, जबकि आगे की पढ़ाई के लिए सलोनी न्यूयार्क चली गई।
आगे पढ़ें
प्रारंभिक शिक्षा मुंबई में, उच्च शिक्षा न्यूयार्क में
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a473ecc4f1c1bbd208b993d","slug":"north-delhi-municipal-corporation-recruitment-2018-walk-in-for-77-sr-and-jr-resident-posts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0947\u091c\u0940\u0921\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, \u0935\u0949\u0915-\u0907\u0928-\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Government Jobs","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"government-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a48698a4f1c1b3c3d8c0da9","slug":"bigg-boss-11-weekend-ka-vaar-task-between-shilpa-shidey-and-hina-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925, \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0940\u0902 Winner","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a472f054f1c1b6e468bd5c8","slug":"having-caradamom-on-regular-basis-will-help-men-to-get-rid-of-infertility","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0937 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902 2 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u092f\u091a\u0940, \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
{"_id":"5a4723c44f1c1baa268b6a78","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-daughter-suhana-khan-troll-for-her-dress","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0917\u094c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0902\u091c\u093e\u0932, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Fashion","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928","slug":"fashion"}}
{"_id":"5a47385e4f1c1b5c0c8b5d18","slug":"a-man-crushed-to-death-by-his-128-kg-wife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u090a\u092a\u0930 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0923, \u0905\u091c\u0940\u092c\u094b-\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c","slug":"weird-stories"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a47422f4f1c1b0d698c4fc8","slug":"sunil-kumar-to-take-part-in-cross-country-race-championship","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0949\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5a4239c84f1c1b74698c4113","slug":"haripur-college-kullu-two-nss-volunteer-selected-for-republic-day-parade","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092f\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5a43b33a4f1c1b156b8beb7c","slug":"shivam-mavi-selected-for-under-19-cricket-worldcup","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f : \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930-19 \u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u0915\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092e \u092e\u093e\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091a\u092f\u0928","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5a4363294f1c1bc5758bb7b8","slug":"sujata-chaudhary-became-first-runner-up-of-miss-up-2017-despite-of-spinal-deformity","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092b\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0939\u094c\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0938 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092a\u200c\u0935\u200c\u093f\u091c\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5a40f7d74f1c1b10788b4e00","slug":"jyotika-dutta-of-rampur-win-gold-in-swordplay","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
{"_id":"5a16bb504f1c1b86698bd569","slug":"himachal-mandi-shailja-sub-lieutenant-in-indian-navy","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u092c \u0932\u0947\u092b\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0902\u091f","category":{"title":"Bashindey","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0947 ","slug":"bashindey"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!