हिमाचल की बेटी पहुंची हॉलीवुड, जल्द रिलीज होंगी दो फिल्में

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, शिमला

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 02:15 PM IST
saloni luthra in lead role of Hollywood movies
शिमला की बेटी सलोनी लूथरा ने हॉलीवुड में दस्तक दे दी है। जनवरी में सलोनी हॉलीवुड की दो फिल्मों में लीड रोड में नजर आएंगी। मौजूदा समय में इन दोनों फिल्मों का प्रीमियम चल रहा है। सलोनी का हिल्सक्वीन के साथ गहरा रिश्ता है।
एजी आफिस के समीप सलोनी के दादा विजय पंडित और दादी शैल पंडित रहते हैं। अमर उजाला से बातचीत में सलोनी लूथरा ने बताया कि शार्ट फिल्म ‘काजल’ का इंटरनेशनल फेस्टिवल में प्रीमियम किया जा रहा है।

फिल्म का निर्देशन पाखी टायरवाला ने किया है। पाखी टायरवाला ने इससे पहले ‘मुन्ना भाई एमबीबीएस’ में सहायक निर्देशक के तौर पर काम किया है।

दिसंबर माह में इटली में आयोजित इंटरनेशनल फेस्टिवल में फिल्म को बेस्ट शार्ट फिल्म के प्रतिष्ठित अवार्ड ‘रिवर टू रिवर’ से नवाजा गया।

इसके बाद फिल्म का जिओ फिल्म फेयर अवार्ड के लिए नामीनेशन हुआ है। सलोनी ने बताया कि फिल्म भारतीय नारी की कहानी पर आधारित है, जिसमें नारी अपने वजूद के लिए संघर्ष करती नजर आएगी। 
प्रारंभिक शिक्षा मुंबई में, उच्च शिक्षा न्यूयार्क में
