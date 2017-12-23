Download App
भेड़पालक की बेटी का क्रिकेट में शानदार प्रदर्शन, युवाओं के लिए बनी प्रेरणा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ‌रामपुर बुशहर

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 06:50 PM IST
lalita datta of rampur in under sixteen cricket team
हिमाचल की एक और बेटी ने अपनी प्रतिभा का डंका बजाया है। बेटी की इस उपलब्धि से  अभिभावक और क्षेत्रवासी गदगद है। जिला शिमला के रामपुर खंड के भगावट गांव के भेड़पालक की बेटी ललिता दत्ता ने दिल्ली के फिरोजशाह कोटला मैदान में में अपनी प्रतिभा का डंका बजाया है।
 बीते दिन अंडर 16 महिला क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में शानदार गेंदबाजी करते हुए आठ ओवर में 16 रन देकर दो विकेट झटके। ललिता आलराउंडर है। वह मध्यम गति की तेज गेंदबाजी करने के अलावा चौथे नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी भी करती है। 

ललिता ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में पली-बढ़ी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सुविधाओं के अभाव में क्रिकेट की बारीकियां सीखीं। कड़ी मेहनत कर अपने बूते क्रिकेट में बेहतरीन प्रदेश कर अपने क्षेत्र और प्रदेश का नाम रोशन किया है। 

ललिता के पिता साध राम भेड़पालक हैं। ललिता ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की बेटियों के लिए प्रेरणा बनी हैं। बेहद गरीब परिवार से संबंध रखने वाली ललिता ने उन सभी के लिए मिसाल कायम की है, जिनको अपने जीवन में आगे बढ़ने के लिए गरीबी आड़े आती दिखती है। 

ऐसे लोगों को ललिता दत्ता से सीख लेनी चाहिए और जीवन में कभी भी हार नहीं माननी चाहिए।

डीपीई दुर्गा प्रसाद ने उसे क्रिकेट की बारीकियां सिखाई हैं। इसके अलावा दुर्गा प्रसाद ने ललिता को काफी प्रोत्साहित किया और आज वह अंडर 16 क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में अपना अच्छा खेल प्रदर्शन करने में कामयाब हुई है। 

राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक पाठशाला किन्नू के डीपीई दुर्गा प्रसाद को ललिता अपने बेहतर प्रदर्शन का श्रेय देती हैं। वर्ष 2013 में ललिता का चयन धर्मशाला क्रिकेट अकादमी के लिए हुआ था, जहां से उन्होंने क्रिकेट में अपने हुनर को निखारा। 
lalita datta rampur himachal sports news

Your Story has been saved!