तलवारबाजी में हिमाचल की इस बेटी ने झटका एक और गोल्ड

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ‌रामपुर बुशहर

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 06:41 PM IST
jyotika dutta of rampur win gold in swordplay
हिमाचल की बेटी ने तलवारबाजी में एक और स्वर्ण पदक दिलाकर प्रदेश का नाम रोशन किया है। प्रदेश की बेटी ज्योतिका दत्ता ने तलवारबाजी में एक और स्वर्ण पदक दिलाकर प्रदेश को गौरवान्वित किया है। 
स्वर्ण पदक झटककर साल 2017 को अलविदा कहा है। साथ ही ज्योतिका एशियाड 2018 खेलने के लिए अपना रास्ता तैयार कर लिया है। महाराष्ट्र में खेली गई सीनियर तलवारबाजी प्रतियोगिता का फाइनल मुकाबला हिमाचल के रोहड़ू की ज्योतिका दत्ता और असम की कविता के बीच खेला गया। 

इसमें ज्योतिका ने कविता को फाइनल में पराजित किया और तलवारबाजी में स्वर्ण पदक झटका है। ज्योतिका के सीनियर तलवारबाजी स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने से हिमाचल प्रदेश का नाम रोशन हुआ है। उल्लेखनीय है कि ज्योतिका ने इससे पहले भी तलवारबाजी के विभिन्न मुकाबलों में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन कर कई पदक प्रदेश की झोली में डाले हैं।
