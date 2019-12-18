शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Smoke detected in an Indigo Udaipur-Bengaluru flight before take-off

उदयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर इंडिगो विमान दुर्घटना का शिकार होने से बचा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Wed, 18 Dec 2019 05:42 PM IST
इंडिगो
इंडिगो - फोटो : ANI
राजस्थान के उदयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर बुधवार को एक बड़ी दुर्घटना होते-होते बची। दरअसल, बुधवार को इंडिगो के उदयपुर-बंगलूरू विमान से उड़ान भरने से ठीक पहले धुआं निकलने लगा। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही विमान को मुख्य रनवे से हटा दिया गया जिससे कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ और यात्री बाल-बाल बच गए। 
udaipur indigo smoke udaipur-bengaluru flight
