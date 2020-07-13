शहर चुनें
Live

राजस्थान संकट: विधायक दल की बैठक में नहीं आएंगे पायलट, केसी वेणुगोपाल जाएंगे जयपुर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 09:38 AM IST
अशोक गहलोत और सचिन पायलट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

राजस्थान में 18 महीने पुरानी अशोक गहलोत सरकार पर संकट के बादल मंडरा रहे हैं। प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट ने मुख्यमंत्री के खिलाफ खुली बगावत कर दी है। इसी बीच कांग्रेस पार्टी ने सोमवार सुबह विधायक दल की बैठक बुलाई है। इसमें शामिल होने से पायलट ने इनकार कर दिया है। उनका दावा है कि उनके साथ 30 से अधिक विधायक है। वहीं कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता सरकार बचाने की कोशिश में लगे हुए है। इसी वजह से केसी वेणुगोपाल आज जयपुर पहुंचेंगे। यहां पढ़ें सभी अपडेट्स-
लाइव अपडेट

09:38 AM, 13-Jul-2020

किसी भी विधायक को कोई समस्या है तो मुझसे बात करें: अविनाश पांडे

राजस्थान कांग्रेस के प्रभारी अविनाश पांडे ने कहा, 'कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने मुझे यह कहते हुए काम सौंपा है कि यदि किसी कांग्रेसी विधायक या किसी भी गठबंधन विधायक को कोई समस्या है या वे अपनी समस्या पर चर्चा करना चाहते हैं, तो वे मुझसे आकर बात कर सकते हैं और हम इसे दूर करने पर काम करेंगे।'
09:32 AM, 13-Jul-2020

मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर होनी है बैठक

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के आवास पर आज कांग्रेस विधायक दल की बैठक होने वाली है।
 
09:26 AM, 13-Jul-2020

मेरे पास 30 से ज्यादा विधायक: सचिन पायलट

उपमुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट का दावा है कि उनके पास 30 से अधिक विधायकों का समर्थन हैं। सूत्र बताते हैं कि कल से कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा भी सक्रिय हुई हैं। 
09:21 AM, 13-Jul-2020

जयपुर जाएंगे केसी वेणुगोपाल

कांग्रेस नेता केसी वेणुगोपाल आज राजस्थान के जयपुर पहुंचेंगे। जयपुर में सोमवार को होने वाली कांग्रेस विधायक दल की बैठक होनी है।

 
08:23 AM, 13-Jul-2020

राजस्थान में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत और उप मुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट खेमे में जारी सियासी उठापटक अपने चरम पर पहुंच गया है। बैठक के लिए कांग्रेस ने अपने विधायकों को व्हिप जारी की है। हालांकि पायलट ने इसमें शामिल होने से मना कर दिया है। विधायकों को सुबह 10.30 बजे मु्खयमंत्री गहलोत निवास पर पहुंचना है। जहां पायलट ने दावा किया है कि उनके साथ 30 विधायक है। वहीं राजस्थान के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अविनाश पांडे, राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरेजवाला और अजय माकन ने रविवार को प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस की। पांडे का कहना है कि गहलोत सरकार पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित है। 109 विधायकों ने उन्हें अपना समर्थन पत्र सौंपा है। इसके अलावा कांग्रेस नेता केसी वेणुगोपाल आज जयपुर जाएंगे।
