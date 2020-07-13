राजस्थान संकट: विधायक दल की बैठक में नहीं आएंगे पायलट, केसी वेणुगोपाल जाएंगे जयपुर

09:38 AM, 13-Jul-2020

Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me a work saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA have any problem or want to discuss their problem, they can come and talk to me and we can work on it: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey to ANI. (File pic). pic.twitter.com/7tzLt1eIaH