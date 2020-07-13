राजस्थान संकट: विधायक दल की बैठक में नहीं आएंगे पायलट, केसी वेणुगोपाल जाएंगे जयपुर

Liveराजस्थान संकट: विधायक दल की बैठक में नहीं आएंगे पायलट, केसी वेणुगोपाल जाएंगे जयपुर
Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi has specially assigned me a work saying that if any Congrees MLA or any alliance MLA have any problem or want to discuss their problem, they can come and talk to me and we can work on it: Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey to ANI. (File pic). pic.twitter.com/7tzLt1eIaH— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020
Jaipur: A meeting of Congress Legislative Party scheduled to be held at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence today. pic.twitter.com/0CaA0nyT5h— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020
Congress leader KC Venugopal (in file pic) to reach Jaipur, Rajasthan today. Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held in Jaipur today. pic.twitter.com/brziUeTByu— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020
जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले में आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई है।
