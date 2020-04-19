शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
राजस्थान में कोरोना के 44 नए मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 1395 हुई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 19 Apr 2020 09:44 AM IST
राजस्थान में कोरोना वायरस के 44 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। (फाइल फोटो)
राजस्थान में कोरोना वायरस के 44 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
राजस्थान में कोरोना वायरस के 44 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और एक मरीज की मौत इस संक्रमण के चपेट में आने से हुई है। राज्य में अब कोरोना वायरस संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 1395 हो गई है।राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने यह जानकारी दी।
rajasthan corona update rajasthan coronavirus rajasthan corona cases rajasthan corona update today rajasthan corona

