राजस्थान में कोरोना के 44 नए मामले, संक्रमितों की संख्या 1395 हुई

44 new #COVID19 positive cases, 1 death reported in the State today; the total number of cases is 1395: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/i4PDWMKBoh— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020
