शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Rajasthan ›   Rajasthan: 23 peacocks dead allegedly a farmer poisoned them

राजस्थान में किसान ने 23 मोर को जहर देकर मारा, गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजस्थान Updated Tue, 24 Dec 2019 06:57 PM IST
23 मोर की जान ली
23 मोर की जान ली - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान में बीकानेर के सेरूना गांव में एक दिल दहलाने वाली घटना सामने आई है। एक किसान ने राष्ट्रीय पक्षी मोर को जहरीला दाना खिलाकर मार दिया। दरअसल, किसान ने फसल की क्षति को रोकने के लिए कथित तौर पर जहर देकर 23 मोरों की जान ले ली। 
विज्ञापन



पड़ताल में पता चला कि किसान दिनेश कुमार के हरे मटर की खेती को पक्षी नुकसान पहुचा रहे थे। इससे परेशान होकर फसल बचाने के लिए उसने खेत में जहरीला दाना डाल दिया जिससे 23 मोरों की मौत हो गई। वन विभाग के सहायक वन संरक्षक ने बताया 23 मोरों के शव बरामद किए गए हैं और किसान दिनेश कुमार को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। 
 
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

crime
Etah

राष्ट्रीय पक्षी मोर की हत्या के प्रयास, दो शिकारी दबोचे

18 दिसंबर 2019

चिड़ियों का रोना
Mere Alfaz

चिड़ियों का रोना

17 दिसंबर 2019

कासगंज में मोरों की मौत के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे डीएफओ दिवाकर वशिष्ट पूछताछ करते
Agra

10 राष्ट्रीय पक्षी मोरों की मौत, दौड़ी वन विभाग की टीम

8 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
मालगाड़ी की चपेट में आकर ट्रैक पर मृत पड़ी मोर।
Kanpur

मालगाड़ी की चपेट में आकर राष्ट्रीय पक्षी की मौत

26 नवंबर 2019

Two mornies found unconscious from the farm died
Bijnor

खेत से बेहोश मिलीं दो मोरनियों ने दम तोड़ा

19 नवंबर 2019

बिजनौर: बरूकी क्षेत्र के ग्राम शादीपुर में सिंचाई विभाग के डाक बंगले के पास बेहोश मिले मोरो की जा?
Bijnor

खेत से मिलीं चार मृत मोरनी, चार बेहोशी की हालत में मिलीं हैं

18 नवंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
farmer rajasthan bikaner 23 peacock killed 23 peacock killed 23 peacock with poisoned
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मंगल का वृश्चिक राशि में गोचर
Predictions

25 दिसंबर को वृश्चिक में मंगल का महापरिवर्तन, इन 6 राशि वालों का चमकेगा भाग्य

24 दिसंबर 2019

सेमीपलाटिंस्क टेस्ट साइट
Bizarre News

एक ऐसी खतरनाक जगह, जहां 500 परमाणु बमों का हो चुका है परीक्षण

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
bollywood
Bollywood

अपनी शादी में ऐसे दिखते थे ये बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, अनिल कपूर में 35 साल बाद भी नहीं आया कोई बदलाव

24 दिसंबर 2019

vaishnavi macdonald
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: ऑनस्क्रीन 'मां' ने बताई सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की सच्चाई, सेट पर रश्मि के साथ ऐसा करते थे बर्ताव

24 दिसंबर 2019

Nandish sandhu, Rashmi Desai
Television

कुछ ऐसी थी रश्मि देसाई और नंदिश संधु की लव स्टोरी, जानें क्यों लेना पड़ा था तलाक

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
TV स्टार्स
Television

BMW से Jaguar तक, इन TV स्टार्स के पास हैं महंगी गाड़ियां, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला चलाते हैं ये लग्जरी कार

24 दिसंबर 2019

CAA 2019 congress satyagraha at rajghat rahul gandhi seen giving shawl to mom sonia photo goes viral
Delhi NCR

'सत्याग्रह' में दिखा राहुल गांधी का अनोखा रंग, मां सोनिया को दिलाई ठंड से राहत

24 दिसंबर 2019

सहारनपुर में जिंदा जले मां और दो बच्चे
Meerut

मेरे बच्चों को बचा लो, मौत से पहले महिला ने रिश्तेदार को किया कॉल, रिकॉर्डिंग सुनकर आंखें हो गईं नम

24 दिसंबर 2019

kirari fire incident
Delhi NCR

भैया...कुंडी लगी है, दरवाजा खोलो नहीं तो मर जाएंगे, आग नहीं साजिश में मारे गए नौ लोग?

24 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ की निजी जिंदगी पर रश्मि का खुलासा, बोलीं- 'नशे में धुत रहने की वजह से...'

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

फेसबुक पर सीएम गहलोत के खिलाफ आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी करना पड़ा भारी, पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के खिलाफ फेसबुक के एक पेज पर कथित अपमानजनक टिप्पणी करने के मामले में पुलिस ने एक व्यक्ति को हिरासत में लिया है।

24 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत
Rajasthan

राजस्थान में नहीं लागू होगा सीएए और एनआरसी, मोदी-शाह का एजेंडा भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र बनाना : गहलोत

22 दिसंबर 2019

जयपुर बम धमाके (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

जयपुर सीरियल ब्लास्ट केस: 11 साल बाद चारों गुनहगारों को मौत की सजा

20 दिसंबर 2019

जयपुर बम धमाके
Rajasthan

2008 जयपुर सीरियल बम ब्लास्ट में चार दोषी करार, धमाकों में 71 लोगों की गई थी जान

18 दिसंबर 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

बीकानेर भूमि घोटाले में रॉबर्ट वाड्रा के खिलाफ सुनवाई फरवरी तक टली

19 दिसंबर 2019

इंडिगो
Rajasthan

उदयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर इंडिगो विमान दुर्घटना का शिकार होने से बचा

18 दिसंबर 2019

जयपुर बम धमाके
Rajasthan

जयपुर बम विस्फोट मामले में आरोपियों को कल सजा सुनाएगी विशेष अदालत, 71 लोगों ने गवांई थी जान

19 दिसंबर 2019

Court order
Rajasthan

त्वरित सुनवाई: नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म मामले में कोर्ट ने 17 दिनों में सुनाई सजा, दोषी को उम्रकैद

18 दिसंबर 2019

जनता क्लीनिक का लोकार्पण करते सीएम गहलोत
Rajasthan

सीएम गहलोत ने पहले जनता क्लीनिक की शुरुआत की, प्राथमिक स्वास्थय केंद्र की सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध

18 दिसंबर 2019

जितेंद्र सिंह
Rajasthan

50 पैसे चुकाने के लिए SBI ने भेजा नोटिस, अदालत तक पहुंची लड़ाई

15 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने NRC और NPR का फर्क समझाया, विपक्ष के नेताओं से राजनीति ना करने की अपील

मोदी कैबिनेट ने एनपीआर को मंजूरी दे दी। जिसपर गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने बोलते हुए कहा कि एनआरसी और एनपीआर दोनों ही अलग चीजें हैं और विपक्ष को इसपर राजनीति नहीं करनी चाहिए।

24 दिसंबर 2019

एनपीआर 2:12

एनपीआर को मोदी कैबिनेट की मंजूरी, जानिए कब है शुरु और क्यो है जरुरी ?

24 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 3:17

दुनिया का सबसे छोटा रेगिस्तान जहां गिरती है बर्फ

24 दिसंबर 2019

जियो प्लान 3:19

साल 2020: नए साल के लिए जियो का नया ऑफर, ग्राहकों को मिलेगा इन प्लान्स से ज्यादा फायदा

24 दिसंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 4:02

पाक-बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान से नहीं, यहां से भारत आते हैं सबसे ज्यादा शरणार्थी

24 दिसंबर 2019

Related

CJI SA Bobde
Rajasthan

हैदराबाद एनकाउंटर पर बोले सीजेआई- बदले की भावना से किया गया न्याय, अपना चरित्र खो देता है

7 दिसंबर 2019

राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत
Rajasthan

गहलोत ने गोगोई से पूछा सवाल, कहा- बताएं पहले सही थे आप या अब

29 नवंबर 2019

बीकानेर में हुई बस और ट्रक की भिड़ंत
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: नेशनल हाईवे 11 पर बस और ट्रक की भिड़ंत, 10 की मौत, 25 घायल

18 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

#KabTakNirbhaya दरिंदगी के बाद इतनी जोर से दबाया मासूम का गला कि निकल आईं आखें

2 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

कलम के लिए 12 साल की लड़की ने की सहेली की हत्या, मां ने तालाब में फेंका शव

15 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: भरतपुर जिले में 26 साल की महिला की सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के बाद हत्या

11 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited