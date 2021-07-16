बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Rajasthan ›   new guidelines ban on all religious programmes and congregations including Kanwar Yatra and offering of prayers on Eid ul Zuha

राजस्थान: कांवड़ यात्रा और ईद-उल-जुहा समेत सभी धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों पर लगा प्रतिबंध

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जयपुर Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Fri, 16 Jul 2021 11:01 PM IST
विज्ञापन
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत - फोटो : twitter.com/ashokgehlot51

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान सरकार ने शुक्रवार को कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए नए दिशानिर्देश जारी किए हैं। इसके तहत कांवड़ यात्रा और ईद-उल-जुहा के मौके पर सार्वजनिक और धार्मिक स्थलों समेत सभी धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों और सभाओं पर रोक लगा दी गई है।
विज्ञापन




 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states rajasthan rajasthan covid guidelines ban on religious gatherings kanwar yatra eid-ul-zuha
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

क्रिकेटर शिवम दुबे
Cricket News

बजी शहनाई: क्रिकेटर शिवम दुबे ने रचाई शादी, लॉन्ग टाइम गर्लफ्रेंड अजुम खान के साथ दुआ मांगते आए नजर

16 जुलाई 2021

प्रेमी से कराई मां की हत्या: जांच करते अधिकारी
Kanpur

यूपी: मां डाल रही थी बेटी की रंगरलियों में खलल तो उठाया खूनी कदम, प्रेमी को रात में घर बुला किया ये घिनौना काम

16 जुलाई 2021

किसानों का प्रदर्शन
India News

किसान आंदोलन: 'हलधर' के सामने क्यों आ गई 'सियासत' में हाथ आजमाने की नौबत, ये है वजह

16 जुलाई 2021

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

Horoscope Today 17 July 2021: शनिवार को कन्या राशि में चंद्रमा, इन 5 राशियों को मिलेंगे उन्नति के अवसर

16 जुलाई 2021

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

टी-20 विश्व कप 2021: करीब ढाई साल बाद फिर भिड़ेंगे भारत-पाकिस्तान, एक ही ग्रुप में मिली जगह

16 जुलाई 2021

राहुल वैद्य और दिशा परमार की शादी
Television

द दिशुल वेडिंग: एक दूजे के हुए राहुल वैद्य और दिशा परमार, शादी की तस्वीरें और वीडियोज वायरल

16 जुलाई 2021

सुरेखा सीकरी
Bollywood

संस्मरण: जब सुरेखा सीकरी ने कहा, ‘मेरी दिली इच्छा है कि मैं अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ काम कर सकूं’

16 जुलाई 2021

दानिश के दोस्त ने खींची थी उनकी यह तस्वीर
World

दानिश सिद्दीकी: ये हैं भारतीय पत्रकार की आखिरी तस्वीरें, देखें युद्ध क्षेत्र में कैसे जीते थे जिंदगी

16 जुलाई 2021

Coronavirus third wave
Health & Fitness

अलर्ट: कोरोना की तीसरी लहर हो सकती है घातक, कहीं आप तो नहीं कर रहे हैं ये पांच गलतियां

16 जुलाई 2021

कपिल शर्मा के कॉलेज के दिनों की तस्वीर
Television

थ्रोबैक: कपिल शर्मा के कॉलेज के दिनों की तस्वीर वायरल, एक नजर में आप भी नहीं पहचान पाएंगे

16 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited