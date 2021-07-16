राजस्थान: कांवड़ यात्रा और ईद-उल-जुहा समेत सभी धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों पर लगा प्रतिबंध

Rajasthan Govt bans all religious programmes & congregations including Kanwar Yatra and offering of prayers at public & religious places on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, in new guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19— ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021
