many people injured as portion of an under construction overbridge in front of shopping mall collapsed

राजस्थान: शॉपिंग मॉल के सामने गिरा निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज का हिस्सा, 10 लोग घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोटा Updated Thu, 10 Dec 2020 09:04 AM IST
ओवर ब्रिज गिरने से 10 लोग घायल हो गए हैं
ओवर ब्रिज गिरने से 10 लोग घायल हो गए हैं - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान के कोटा में स्थित शॉपिंग मॉल के सामने बुधवार रात को निर्माणाधीन ओवरब्रिज का एक हिस्सा गिर गया। इसके कारण 10 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। सभी घायलों को इलाज के लिए शहर के एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
