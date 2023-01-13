Rajasthan: IAS पर सेक्स रैकेट चलाने के आरोपों पर NCW ने लिया प्रसंज्ञान, डीजीपी को टाइम बाउंड जांच के निर्देश

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
राजस्थान के एक आईएएस अधिकारी पवन अरोड़ा पर झालावाड़ नगर परिषद आयुक्त रहीं पूजा मीणा की ओर से सेक्स स्कैंडल चलाने और हेरेसमेंट के आरोपों पर राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग ने प्रसंज्ञान लिया है। नेशनल कमीशन फॉर वूमन (NCW) की अध्यक्ष रेखा शर्मा ने राजस्थान के पुलिस महानिदेशक (DGP) को लेटर लिखकर पूरा मामले दिखवाने के साथ निष्पक्ष और टाइम बाउंड जांच करवाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। आयोग अध्यक्ष रेखा शर्मा के नेतृत्व में राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की 3 सदस्यीय टीम भी इस मामले की जांच के लिए राजस्थान का दौरा करेगी।
@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. NCW has written to DGP Rajasthan to look into the matter & to ensure a fair & time bound investigation is conducted. A 3-member team led by Chairperson @sharmarekha will visit the state to inquire into the matter.https://t.co/e1M1RA4yHx— NCW (@NCWIndia) January 13, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.