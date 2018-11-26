शहर चुनें

उदयपुर: स्टैंड में खड़ी कार का टैंक फटने से लगी आग, काबू में करने में जुटी दमकल की गाड़ियां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, राजस्थान Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 10:45 PM IST
कार का गैस टैंक फटा
कार का गैस टैंक फटा - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
उदयपुर में एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। एक कार का गैस टैंक सोमवार शाम 9:30 बजे विस्फोट हो गया। विस्फोट होने से मौके पर अफरा-तफरी मच गई। मौके पर दमकल की 2 गाड़ियां आग को काबू करने में जुट गई। हालांकि इस घटना में किसी के हताहत होने की कोई सूचना नही है। 
gas tank vehicle explod
