Rajasthan

राजस्थान में गांधी जी के नाम से हर जिले में होंगे अंग्रेजी माध्यम के सरकारी स्कूल 

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, जयपुर Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 06:59 AM IST
Gandhi Ji
Gandhi Ji
ख़बर सुनें
राजस्थान सरकार ने महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती के अवसर पर हर जिले में एक-एक स्कूल को अंग्रेजी माध्यम में रूपांतरित करने का निर्णय किया है। आदेश के अनुसार इन स्कूलों का नाम महात्मा गांधी राजकीय विद्यालय (अंग्रेजी माध्यम) होगा।
अंग्रेजी मध्यम के तहत इन स्कूलों का संचालन इसी सत्र (शिक्षा सत्र 2019-2020) से शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। राजस्थान में 33 जिले हैं। जिसमें पहले चरण में एक-एक स्कूल को रूपांतरित किया गया है।

mahatma gandhi english medium school in rajasthan english medium school government school महात्मा गांधी अंग्रेजी मीडियम स्कूल
