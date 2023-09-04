BJP Parivartan Yatra: बाबा रामदेव की समाधि स्थल पर पहुंचे राजनाथ सिंह, देश की खुशहाली के लिए की पूजा अर्चना

केंद्रीय रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह अपने तय कार्यक्रम के अनुसार सोमवार दोपहर 12 बजे जन जन के आराध्य देवता बाबा रामदेव की समाधि स्थल पर पहुंचे। रामदेवरा पहुंचकर उन्होंने बाबा की समाधि पर मखमल चादर काजू बादाम अखरोट मिश्री पतासा का प्रसाद चढ़ाकर खुशहाली की कामना की।
Rajasthan | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh offered prayers at Ramdevra Temple, Jaisalmer— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023
He will flag off the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’ from Jaisalmer, today. pic.twitter.com/1ahAi91OxY
