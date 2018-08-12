शहर चुनें

11 Pakistani citizens in Rajasthan custody,  Inquiries doing BSF

राजस्थान में 11 पाकिस्तानी नागरिक हिरासत में, बीएसएफ कर रही पूछताछ 

भाषा, बीकानेर Updated Sun, 12 Aug 2018 05:52 PM IST
11 Pakistani citizens in Rajasthan custody,  Inquiries doing BSF
राजस्थान के अनूपगढ़ शहर में पिछले दो दिनों में बिना आवश्यक अनुमति के यात्रा कर रहे 11 पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को हिरासत में लिया गया है। पुलिस ने आज बताया कि श्रीगंगानगर जिले में स्थित अनूपगढ़ शहर की सीमा पाकिस्तान से लगती है।
सहायक सब इंस्पेक्टर (अनूपगढ़) पूरन सिंह ने कहा कि कल रात अनूपगढ़ रेलवे स्टेशन पर पांच पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को हिरासत में लिया गया है। वे कथित तौर पर अपने रिश्तेदारों से मिलने आए थे। हालांकि हिरासत में लिये गये पांच लोगों के पास हरिद्वार का वीजा था।

अधिकारी ने बताया कि उनके द्वारा मुहैया करायी गयी सूचना के मुताबिक इलाके में विभिन्न स्थानों से आज छह अन्य पाकिस्तानियों को हिरासत में लिया गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि सभी 11 पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों से राजस्थान पुलिस और सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ) संयुक्त रूप से पूछताछ कर रही है।

