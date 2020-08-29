शहर चुनें
Rohit Sharma to Rani Rampal These stars are emerged from the land of struggle will be honored with national awards

संघर्ष की जमीन से उपजे हैं खेल के ये नगीने, राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कारों से होंगे सम्मानित

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 29 Aug 2020 07:23 AM IST
rohit Sharma
rohit Sharma - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
खेल दिवस पर शनिवार को विभिन्न स्पर्धाओं के खिलाड़ी सम्मानित होंगे। आज ये खिलाड़ी शोहरत के शिखर पर हैं, कामयाबियां इनके कदम चूम रही हैं लेकिन हमेशा ऐसा नहीं था। इनकी सफलताओं के पीछे छिपा है कड़ा संघर्ष। साथ ही यह प्रेरणा भी कि कड़ी मेहनत, मजबूत हौसला और हार न मानने का जज्बा हो तो मंजिल ज्यादा दूर नहीं ...
rohit sharma rajiv gandhi khel ratna award 2020 rani rampal mariappan thangavelu arjun award 2020

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc.

बार्सिलोना के साथ लियोनेल मेसी का करियर
Football

क्या बार्सिलोना छोड़कर इस क्लब से जुड़ेंगे मेसी, करोड़ों डॉलर की बजाय सुनेेंगे 'दिल की बात'

28 अगस्त 2020

WWE
Other Sports

छह बार नाम बदल चुके हैं अंडरटेकर, जानिए WWE से जुड़ी वो बातें जो आप नहीं जानते

24 अगस्त 2020

WWE
Other Sports

WWE के पांच रियल लाइफ कपल, जिन्होंने एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ रिंग में उतर मचाया है धमाल

24 अगस्त 2020

WWE
Other Sports

इतिहास के पांच सबसे बड़े सुपरस्टार, जिनके नाम से गूंजा WWE एरिना

23 अगस्त 2020

WWE
Other Sports

WWE के इन दिग्गजों का मैच के दौरान उतरा मास्क, असली चेहरा देख चकित हुए फैंस

22 अगस्त 2020

रैंडी सैवेज और मिस एलिजाबेथ,स्टीव ऑस्टिन और डेब्रा
Other Sports

WWE के चार कपल जिन्होंने रचाई शादी और फिर हुआ तलाक

21 अगस्त 2020

rohit Sharma
rohit Sharma - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Mariappan Thangavelu
Mariappan Thangavelu - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
रानी रामपाल
रानी रामपाल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
लक्खा सिंह
लक्खा सिंह - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
श्रीलंका के खिलाफ 264 रन की पारी के दौरान रोहित शर्मा
श्रीलंका के खिलाफ 264 रन की पारी के दौरान रोहित शर्मा - फोटो : ट्विटर
