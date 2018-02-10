अपना शहर चुनें

महाशिवरात्रि 2018: यहां करें 12 ज्योतिर्लिंगों के दर्शन और भेंजे अपने दोस्तों को बधाई संदेश

धर्म डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 02:47 PM IST
this maha shivratri sent images photo wallpaper and wish your friends
1 of 13
शिवभक्तों का सबसे बड़ा पर्व महाशिवरात्रि इस बार 13 फरवरी को मनाई जा रही है। शिवभक्त इस महाशिवरात्रि को बहुत ही उमंग और उत्साह के साथ मनाते हैं। ऐसी मान्यता है कि शिवरात्रि के दिन भगवान शिव का माता पार्वती से विवाह हुआ था। ऐसे में इस महाशिवरात्रि आइए दर्शन करते हैं देश में स्थित 12 ज्योतिर्लिंगों का और भेजते है अपने परिवार,दोस्तों को बधाई संदेश।
mahashivratri 2018 shivratri in 2018

