माता लक्ष्मी को प्रसन्न करने के लिए करें ये उपाय, पूरी होगी हर इच्छा
Updated Thu, 14 Dec 2017 09:12 AM IST
पैसा कमाना चाहे मुश्किल ना हो पर धन को अपने पास बनाए रखना वह अवश्य कठिन है। लक्ष्मी माता को प्रसन करने के लिए लोग कई तरह उपाए अपनाते हैं। हिंदू धर्म के अनुसार यदि आप देवी लक्ष्मी को खुश रखने और अपने घर में उन्हें आकर्षित करने में सक्षम हैं, तो धन और समृद्धि आपको कभी नहीं छोड़ेगी। देवी लक्ष्मी धन, भाग्य, प्रेम, और सौंदर्य की देवी के रूप में जाना जाता है। उन्हें चंचल के रूप में भी मन जाता है, जो एक स्थान पर स्थायी नहीं रहती।
पढ़ें-
वास्तु अनुसार घर में रखें भगवान गणेश की ऐसी मूर्ति, दूर होती हैं परेशानियां
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
मंगलवार, 12 दिसंबर 2017
